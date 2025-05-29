Fantasy Baseball: Top waiver-wire targets for June, including Cubs new closer

We are two months into the 2025 season and are starting to see production from players that are fantasy relevant for the first times in their careers. I'll provide players less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues that could significantly contribute to your team.

Last week, I recommended Jordan Romero (Phillies), Logan Evans (Mariners), Hyeseong Kim (Dodgers), and Austin Hays (Reds).

Top fantasy baseball waiver-wire additions in June 2025

Daulton Varsho (OF - Toronto Blue Jays)

Varsho missed the start of the season recovering from shoulder surgery in September, but since he returned to the starting lineup on April 29, he's been a power machine. The outfielder has never been known to hit for average, but his power production is enough to consider him in standard fantasy formats.

Varsho has played in 21 games this season with eight home runs and 20 runs batted in. Even though he strikes out an enormous amount (30 percent this season), his power has made the difference in risking adding him to your fantasy lineup. He bats in the heart of the order, allowing Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to get on base, making him an RBI gold mine.

Gavin Sheets (1B, OF - San Diego Padres)

Sheets is having a breakout season in the fifth year of his career and first with the San Diego Padres. The lefty has already reached his home run career-high total (10). He's also on pace to nearly double his career best in runs scored (21) and runs batted in (31). The impressive thing about this is that it's not like he missed much time in his career. Sheets has 377, 311, and 451 at-bats in the last three seasons, respectively.

Sheets was never a fantasy contributor with the Chicago White Sox, but he's playing every day in the middle of a potent Padres offense. He's worthy of being added to all fantasy formats, and his being only 20 percent owned is an indictment on us fantasy managers.

Daniel Palencia (RP - Chicago Cubs)

Palencia looks to be the new closer on the Cubs, who should give him plenty of save opportunities as the best team in the NL Central. Like Romano last week, grabbing closers that emerge during the season is vital.

Ryan Pressly was brought in from Houston but has struggled (4.95 ERA), and his last save opportunity was April 13. Porter Hodge stepped into the role but has also struggled (5.12 ERA) and has been on the injured list since May 18, with no mention of a timeframe to return. However, if Palencia stays hot, he will keep the closer role.

If Palencia is available in your standard leagues, add him immediately.

Miguel Vargas (3B - Chicago White Sox)

Vargas has been useless in fantasy formats over his four-year career until this season. He's never batted higher than .195 but is hitting .246 this season.

In 195 at-bats, Vargas has hit eight home runs, scored 26 runs, and batted in 26 runs. He is putting the ball in play more often this season, as he's dropped his strikeout percentage from 24 percent last season to 17 percent in 2025. This is strictly a desperation play, but keep your eye on him as a potential contributor at a valuable fantasy spot.

More Fantasy Baseball: