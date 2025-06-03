5 best catchers in American League history

These five catchers have stood out - on both sides of the ball - throughout MLB history!

5. Russell Martin, American League, Toronto Blue Jays, 38.7 bWAR

Russell Martin was a well-known Blue Jays catcher in American League history. He was most successful during his final tenure with the Blue Jays before retiring.

Martin was a four-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, and also earned a Silver Slugger. This shows how he's a versatile catcher who also had an upside with his defense, but was also known for his offensive abilities.

His high-caliber defensive talent as a catcher has made him notorious for his capability to throw out base stealers at second base.

He was considered a blocking artist like former Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen. But Martin was also known for his 2015 tenure with the Blue Jays, where he also provided offensive upside with his bat.

Martin's ability to frame pitches and help his pitchers get outs was also recognized. He was a three-time All-Star and in 2014 won the Wilson MLB All-Defense team as the defensive player of the year as catcher. Martin was one of the best catchers in his generation.

4. C, Carlton Fisk, American League, Boston Red Sox , 68.4 bWAR

A Hall of Famer known for his powerful hitting and fielding, particularly during his successful time with the Boston Red Sox. His defensive prowess made him well-respectful, which was paired with his ability to call good game for his pitchers.

Fisk also had a strong arm, which was significant for throwing out runners and limiting offense. His height provided him with the ability to get down and focus on enhancing a good strike zone for his pitchers.

3. Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins, 55.6 bWar

Joe Mauer was versatile as a successful offensive catcher in AL history. He held a unique pairing of offensive and defensive accolades (five-time Silver Slugger and three-time Gold Glover winner). He is also the only catcher to win three batting titles in the AL.

Additionally, he led the league in batting average in 2006, 2008, and 2009. Not something that many catchers have achieved in their careers.

Mauer was also the first catcher to lead the AL in OPS with at least 100 games behind the dish. Overall, his performance displayed how he had exceptional prowess both with his defense and offense. The six-time All-Star was also a skilled framer.

He was also recognized for his skilled guidance with pitchers. He was able to fool batters by making balls look like strikes and vice versa.

His throwing was also his weapon, as he was able to effectively throw out base runners. Overall, his defensive excellence has made him one of the most eclectic catchers in AL history.

2. Mickey Cochrane, Detroit Tigers, 49.8 bWAR

Mickey Cochrane was widely considered one of the best catchers in AL MLB history. He was a Hall of Famer who played for the Philadelphia Athletics and Detroit Tigers.

But his tenure with the Tigers was highly significant to his status as an elite catcher. He was known for his strong hitting, defensive skills, and leadership.



Cochrane was the king of defensive play behind the dish. His strong arm helped with snagging base stealers. Overall, he was dominant with accurately framing pitches, tricking umpires, and illustrated a knack for blocking pitches in the dirt effectively.

All in all, these were all essential elements of his strong catcher skills. He won two AL MVP awards (1928, 1934), and his induction into the Hall of Fame was in 1947, which was a huge indication of his success.

1. Yogi Berra, New York Yankees, 59.5 bWAR

Yogi Berra is a catcher who will never be forgotten in Yankees and AL history as one of the best catchers. He earned several accolades that included three AL MVP Awards, 15 All-Star nods, and 10 World Series rings.

He also holds the AL record for catcher putouts and chances accepted. Berra was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1972, which demonstrated his lasting impact on the game.