A complete guide to every four-homer game in MLB history, including Eugenio Suarez

Who are Eugenio Suarez's new peers? How does he stack up with them?
ByBraden Ramsey|
Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez became the 19th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in one game on April 26, 2025.
Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez became the 19th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in one game on April 26, 2025. | Norm Hall/GettyImages
Major League Baseball, in its current AL/NL form, has been around since 1901. The National League began play in 1876. The Cincinnati Red Stockings — the first professional baseball team — were founded in 1869.

Bottom line? Baseball has been played for a looooong time. And throughout baseball's days and nights, players of all ages, races, shapes and sizes have pulled off tremendous feats. Some, of course, are rarer than others.

Notable MLB Accomplishments

Occurrences

Cycles

349

No-Hitters

326

50-Homer Seasons

50

3,000 Hits

33

500 Home Runs

28

Perfect Games

24

None of the incredible achievements listed above, though, have been seen less frequently than a four-homer game. When Eugenio Suarez cracked his fourth long ball of the night versus the Atlanta Braves on April 26, 2025, he became the 19th MLB player ever to hit four home runs in one game.

There have been more walk-off balks ("at least 25") than four-homer games in MLB's history. Barry Bonds never hit four home runs in one contest. Neither did Hank Aaron, nor Babe Ruth. Ditto for Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.

No, Suarez isn't in a category of his own with this miraculous performance. But he has only 18 classmates. Some are Hall of Famers known for dominance at the plate. Others aren't. You can learn a little about each of Suarez's peers — and more about him — on the following slides.

