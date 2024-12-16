Are the Red Sox ready to compete in loaded division with Crochet in tow?

The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason and have hoped to add a big name via trade or free agency. Boston was mentioned as suitors for Juan Soto and Max Fried but fell short in each instance.

However, they were not to be denied when it came to a trade for one of the most talented left-handed pitchers in baseball. Garrett Crochet has been highly sought after since the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Unfortunately, reports that he wanted an extension to pitch in the offseason seemed to kill any momentum built.

That didn't deter the Red Sox this offseason as they snagged him, albeit for a pretty hefty haul. This move was necessary to keep up with their division rivals, who have also been busy making impact moves.

With the moves made within a strong AL East division, how much does this trade move the needle for Boston in 2025?

Red Sox have a prime opportunity to become the team to beat in the AL East

Let's first examine how each team in the division has fared so far this offseason:

Baltimore Orioles:

OF Tyler O'Neill (3-year, $49.5MM contract)

C Gary Sánchez (1-year, $8.5MM contract)

Boston Red Sox

LHP Garrett Crochet (trade with White Sox)

LHP Aroldis Chapman (1-year, $10.75MM contract)

LHP Justin Wilson (1-year, $2.25MM contract)

C Carlos Narvaez (trade with Yankees)

New York Yankees

LHP Max Fried (8-year, $218MM contract)

RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (re-signed to 1-year deal at undisclosed amount)

RHP Devin Williams (trade with Brewers)

Tampa Bay Rays

C Danny Jansen (1-year, $8.5MM contract)

Toronto Blue Jays

RHP Yimi García (2-year, $15MM contract)

2B Andrés Giménez (trade with Guardians)

RHP Nick Sandlin (trade with Guardians)

Boston has improved their rotation and bullpen which both needed boosts. The Red Sox were 17th overall in team ERA with a 4.04 mark in 2024. However, when you break it down further, the underperformance from the bullpen dragged them down most.

Their starting rotation was seventh best in baseball with a 3.81 ERA, while the bullpen had an atrocious 4.39 ERA, the 24th-worst in the sport. Adding two talented veterans such as Chapman and Wilson should move them in the right direction. Liam Hendriks is expected to return this season as well.

Losing Chris Sale to the Braves last year was a gut punch for the rotation as Sale returned to form and won his first Cy Young with Atlanta. Crochet gives them a true ace and should position the rotation to be one of the best in the division (though perhaps not as good as the loaded Yankees).

He will be paired with Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello, who all achieved career-high innings totals last season. Hopefully, Lucas Giolito will return healthy after missing all of the 2024 season following UCL surgery, which would put the rotation at full strength.

Rafael Devers led the offense with another excellent season and Jarren Duran had his breakout campaign last year. Tyler O'Neill was excellent for Boston in 2024, but he signed with the Orioles, so the team has yet another hole on the roster to patch. The team has been open about wanting to add a righty with power.

Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreyu, and David Hamilton showed promise during their rookie campaigns. Trevor Story, Triston Casas, and Masataka Yoshida didn't provide what the Red Sox expected, though their track records portend turnaround potential in 2025.

Story and Casas had injuries knock them out of commission for most of the season, while Yoshida struggled with consistency, and just underwent shoulder surgery. If any of those players can maintain their health and produce, the Red Sox are in great shape.

Elsewhere on the roster, Connor Wong had flashes of greatness offensively, but Boston's catcher really struggled behind the plate. Wong had a -13 rating for blocks above average and a -7 for pitch framing last season according to Baseball Savant.

The team traded for Carlos Narvaez who only made a few starts with the Yankees in 2024. He provides them a backup option should Wong struggle again, especially with top prospect Kyle Teel being included in the Crochet trade.

Boston is headed in the right direction to compete for the division title in 2025. It won't be easy as they still have to compete with the likes of the Orioles and Yankees. Those teams aren't just going to lie down and let the BoSox take over without a fight. The Blue Jays and Rays also possess playoff-caliber rosters, and they'll approach 2025 with a chip on their shoulders after finishing behind Boston last season.

This year feels like Boston's chance to break through and showcase their young but talented roster in the postseason.

More From Around The MLB: