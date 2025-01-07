Despite the fact that they're leaving behind their home of Oakland — and moving into a minor league ballpark for the next few seasons — the Athletics have recommitted to building a legitimate roster this winter.

First, they signed Luis Severino to the largest contract in team history, and then they subsequently doubled-down on their new look rotation by swinging a blockbuster trade for Rays starter Jeffrey Springs.

Now, they've signed their best player to a lengthy extension, handing Brent Rooker $60 million over the next five seasons.

Slugger Brent Rooker and the Athletics are in agreement on a five-year, $60 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a sixth-year vesting option at $22 million that can escalate. Another big-money deal for A’s as they spend. First on the news was @Ken_Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 7, 2025

If the vesting option is triggered, Rooker's deal will usurp Severino's as the largest in franchise history.

At 30 years old, Rooker has been a late-breakout story for the A's over the past two seasons. He finished tenth in AL MVP voting last season, winning a Silver Slugger as the team's primary DH after posting a .927 OPS and accruing 5.6 WAR. In the face of other deals scored by stars this offseason, Rooker's extension looks like a bargain.

Rooker's bargain deal guarantees his status as face of franchise moving forward

Rooker is now the first A’s player to sign a five-year deal since the club extended starting pitcher Trevor Cahill for $30.5MM in 2011. Even as he ages into his 30s, his deal looks like a steal for the Athletics.

Obviously, someone like Juan Soto isn't a great comparison for Rooker's deal. The top-end of the free agent market this offseason has been ludicrous, to say the least.

However, taking a look at the deal signed by Teoscar Hernandez with the Dodgers — in what amounted, effectively, to a multi-year extension — the 32-year-old outfielder got more money across three seasons than Rooker did over five. Likewise, free agent outfielder Anthony Santander is likely to score a deal in excess of $80 million over four years. While both players are prominent sluggers who have produced similar power numbers to Rooker, neither have ever topped the .927 OPS the A's star posted last season.

Of course, Rooker's deal is so cheap because the Athletics are buying out all three of his arbitration years, plus two free agent seasons on the back-end of the deal. Agreeing to his deal may have hurt Rooker's long-term earnings potential, but it guaranteed him a sizable payday now.

Rooker has a .272/.348/.528 slash line in 1,009 plate at-bats in an A’s uniform. He’s in the top 15 in slugging percentage and ranks ninth in home runs since the start of the 2023 campaign. As a full-time designated hitter, he should have no problem living up to this contract.

As the A's transition out of Oakland and to Sacramento — and, eventually, to Las Vegas — they're going to need players with recognizable names to market to their new hometown fans. While their sudden insistence on spending money this offseason may trace back to a mandate by the MLBPA, getting Rooker's signature on this extension ensures they'll have at least one face of the franchise for this transitionary period.

