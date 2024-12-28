Dodgers reunite with World Series hero on team-friendly contract

The Dodgers aren't having their most prodigious offseason ever — it would have been nearly impossible to top last year's haul of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto anyways — but they've done the work to ensure their roster is championship-caliber again in 2025.

First, the team signed Blake Snell to a huge five-year contract, and then they brought in outfielder Michael Conforto. Now, they're bringing back postseason hero Teoscar Hernandez on a three-year, $66 million deal.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a three-year, $66 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a fourth-year option for $15 million, a little more than $23 million in deferred money and a $23 million signing bonus. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 27, 2024

Yet again, the Dodgers are utilizing deferred money to complete this deal, which will surely rub fans the wrong way. Regardless, retaining Hernandez will prove to be a bountiful move for L.A.

Hernandez is coming off a season in which he hit 33 home runs and won a Silver Slugger award. He also batted .350 with a .931 OPS in the World Series, as the Dodgers took down the New York Yankees in five games.

At 32 years old, Hernandez should have no problem living up to this deal, and he'll almost certainly continue putting up gaudy counting stats while hitting behind the Dodgers' Hall of Fame triumvirate of Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.

More to come on this deal shortly.