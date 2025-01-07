Dodgers hand Reds former top prospect after signing Hyeseong Kim

When the Dodgers signed Hyeseong Kim last week, two things became apparent: they are the clear favorites for Roki Sasaki, and Gavin Lux had become a luxury on the team's roster.

While they're still waiting on that first item to resolve itself, the Dodgers became proactive regarding Lux, as they've shipped him off to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for prospect Mike Sirota.

The #Dodgers #Reds trade is one for one. Gavin Lux to the #Reds for OF Mike Sorota there is a chance that Lux gets spun to the #Yankees so stay tuned. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) January 6, 2025

Bowden, a former MLB general manager, was quick to clarify that the Reds intend to keep Lux for the 2025 season.

I have now been informed the #Reds are NOT planning on trading Lux to #Yankees or anyone else. They will look at Lux at 2B, 3B, OF and DH. They believe McClain can move around too. #Clarification — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) January 6, 2025

Lux is a former Top-5 prospect (prior to the 2020 season), while Sirota was the Reds' third-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Lux has not quite lived up to the hype quite yet, but he possesses immense potential that his new team will be hoping to unlock.

Reds find India replacement, while Dodgers take flier on former draft pick

Lux is effectively a one-for-one replacement for Jonathan India, who was traded to the Kansas City Royals (along with Joey Wiemer) in exchange for Brady Singer.

Following an ACL tear in 2023, Lux has moved off shortstop in favor of second base, which is where Kim projects to play for the Dodgers next season. The 27-year-old middle infielder should have no problem finding a home in Cincinnati, likely next to superstar shorstop Elly De La Cruz.

Lux's stats aren't overwhelming, though he did hit .304/.391/.508 in 61 games during the second half of last season. He's been worth 4.9 WAR over the last two seasons he's played, and the Reds will have him for two years of team control (his second and third arbitration years) prior to Lux hitting free agency at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, get Sirota in return, which marks a full circle in the outfielder's journey after Los Angeles selcted him in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft (he elected to play college ball at Northeastern University instead).

Sirota didn't play in any games after being drafted, though the Dodgers clearly still think highly of him after taking the 21-year-old three years ago. Notably, L.A. is also receiving Cincinnati's competitive balance pick as well, which lands just outside the Top-30 at 37th overall.

SOURCE: #Dodgers getting back OF Mike Sirota and a comp pick from #Reds in deal for IF Gavin Lux, per source — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 6, 2025

It isn't everyday a contending team can trade its starting second baseman for a prospect who has yet to play in a minor league contest, but the Dodgers aren't just any team. This trade won't make them better in 2025, but they continue to be the league's best team at replenishing talent lost from the farm system.

More From Around The MLB: