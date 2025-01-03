Dodgers international free agency dominance continues with latest unexpected signing

The Dodgers have had a productive offseason to this point, signing Blake Snell to a massive five-year deal, while also retaining key World Series cogs like Teoscar Hernandez and Blake Treinen.

They're currently mired in the thickets of their pursuit of Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki, who is in the midst of meeting with upwards of 20 interested teams. That hasn't stopped them from engaging with other free agents, though, and they pulled off their latest heist at the eleventh hour just after New Years Day.

With his posting window closing at 5 p.m. Eastern on January 3, KBO star Hyeseong Kim agreed to a three-year deal with the Dodgers, per multiple reports.

Several media outlets in Korea are now reporting that #Dodgers have agreed to a 3-yr deal w/ Hye-seong Kim w/ option for an additional 2 years. #MLB #KBO pic.twitter.com/SLPieGZKPM — Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) January 3, 2025

Kim is an elite defender and fast runner, who offers multi-position versatility, though his best position is second base. The Dodgers weren't mentioned in any rumors for him prior to the last few days, further proving just how global they've turned their brand over the last few years.

Kim is a lefty batter and a lithe, speedy contact hitter, who batted .326/.383/.458 last season—and .335/.396/.446 in 2023. His OBP has exceeded .370 in each of the last four seasons, and his strikeout and walk rates both surpass KBO league averages.

At just 26 years old, he's right in the thick of his prime. His addition probably renders Gavin Lux expendable, though his defensive versatility could lead to him playing a Ben Zobrist-esque role in the majors.

If nothing else, signing Kim ensures the Dodgers have one of the deepest rosters in the league, which is just unfair for a team that has as much star power as the reigning World Series champs do. He won't be the reason L.A. repeats as champions in 2025 (if they do), but Kim is just the latest in a series of incredibly intelligent transactions by the Dodgers' braintrust.

