Fantasy Baseball 2025: best players to draft after switching teams during offseason

Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet pitched a career-high 146 innings last season. It was a massive jump from his previous high of 54.1 innings, so it's only natural that his performance waned as fatigue set in during the second half of the season (3.02 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 107.1 first-half innings vs. 5.12 ERA with 1.40 WHIP in 48.2 second-half innings). But the Red Sox took a chance on him and traded four prospects to the White Sox so he could be their ace.

If Crochet had stayed in Chicago, he would have been lucky to win five games for the White Sox, but now that he's with Boston, he has a chance to be the most valuable pitcher in the American League.

The most significant question mark is how his arm will respond to increased innings. For their part, the White Sox limited his workload down the stretch and didn't let him pitch past four innings in any start after July 1. Crochet's K-BB% (29.6%) would have been the best in baseball had he qualified, which bodes well for his future regardless of his second-half stats.

There's not much to worry about outside of legitimate concerns about the massive jump in innings leading to an injury. Still, managers won't have to worry about the Red Sox treating him with kid gloves, as a 10-20% increase in innings year-over-year would put him at a respectable 160+ for 2025, which is only a few short of a full workload. If Crochet can stay healthy, he'll be one of the best pitchers in baseball next year.