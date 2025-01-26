Fantasy Baseball 2025: One sleeper from every MLB division primed to break out

Fantasy baseball drafts are around the corner, and most fantasy managers are beginning to prepare their big boards in advance of draft day

While most will sweat over their first-round pick, championship winners know that fantasy baseball is won and lost in the middle and late rounds. Those who can identify quality sleepers give themselves a huge leg up compared to their big-name-focused contemporaries.

With that said, these six players are the top sleepers worth targeting in their respective divisions.

AL East: Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Although he debuted late in 2023 as one of the game's top prospects, Junior Caminero is probably a name that a lot of baseball fans are still not very familiar with. Due to injury in 2024, Caminero didn't have a signature rookie campaign like other recent top prospects such as Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll, or Julio Rodriguez. Regardless, the 21-year-old has all the tools to produce at a high level in 2025.

Caminero has only appeared in 50 games in his big league career thus far, posting a middling slash line of .246/.296/.412 with seven home runs. Assuming he remains healthy, you can pencil him in for at least 130 games at third base for the Rays in 2025. With regular playing time, I believe he will tap into his offensive potential.

Caminero's offensive ability is highlighted by his big frame (6'1" 220 lbs) and elite bat speed (77.2mph), both of which result in top of the line exit velocities. In 2024, only 14 qualified big league hitters topped his max EV of 116.3 mph. When he's not hitting the seams off the ball, he's still running into a lot of hard contact, producing an 11.8 barrel% and a 45.7 hardhit%.

Another important note on Caminero is that the Rays will be playing in George Steinbrenner field in 2025, which is much friendlier to power hitters than Tropicana Field. Add this on top of his advanced metrics, and Caminero might be in for a huge year.

Oh, and it's worth noting he's playing out of his mind in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) at the moment, giving baseball fans a glimpse into what he can become.