Fantasy Baseball: Top Waiver-Wire targets for April and May

We are a month into the 2025 season and can finally start making lineup changes based on in-season performances, rather the projections. I'll provide players less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues that could significantly contribute to your team.

Last week, I recommended Michael Busch (Cubs), Sean Murphy (Braves), Mike Yastremski (Giants), Jose Quintana (Brewers), and Kameron Misner (Rays). All statistics are as of the games played by April 23.

Best early-season Waiver-Wire additions in Fantasy Baseball

Pavin Smith (1B - Diamondbacks)

Smith is one of the hottest hitters right now and only 30 percent owned. The low ownership could be because the 29-year-old doesn't play against lefties, and when he does, he struggles.

He is 0-2 against lefties and 23-56 against righties, but when he is in the lineup, he has four home runs, four runs, and nine runs batted in, good for a whopping 237 wRC+.

If he continues to draw serious playing time in the heart of a strong Diamondbacks order, his counting stats should balloon in the summer.

Pavin Smith is hitting .404 this season after this go-ahead home run! 😱 pic.twitter.com/tWCuzIKdOL — MLB (@MLB) April 23, 2025

Gavin Lux (2B, OF - Cincinnati Reds)

Lux is being moved all over the field by the Reds in order to keep his hot bat in the lineup. He has a .843 OPS and 135 wRC+, has scored 10 runs, and has batted in 11 runs.

The positional versatility he offers should make him plug-and-play at a lot of spots in fantasy managers' lineup. Might as well ride the hot hand while you can.

Gavin Lux enters tonight's game on a 7-game hitting streak, batting .520 over that span 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zpjcDX8fcn — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 22, 2025

Tyler Anderson (SP - Los Angeles Angels)

So far in 2025, Anderson is the ace of the Angels.

The southpaw has thrown 21 2/3 innings while posting a 2.08 ERA and an 8.72 K/9. He's been outstanding so far, but he's had an up-and-down 10-year career. The walk rate is a little worrisome, with a 4.98 BB/9, but Anderson has shown he can pitch around the walks.

He pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates on 4/23 and then faces the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.

Tyler Anderson, Nasty 79mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/rXEub2jUyu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 19, 2025

Noelvi Marte (3B - Cincinnati Reds)

Marte is a watchlist candidate. Right now, he is on fire with a 188 wRC+, 1.085 OPS, two home runs, six runs scored, eight runs batted in, and two stolen bases in 26 at-bats. The 23-year-old is starting ahead of Jeimer Candelario, who is struggling to the tune of a 24 wRC+ and a .453 OPS.

We will see how the lineup looks when Christian Encarnacion-Strand returns from the injured list. If you're in a standard league that can add and drop players freely, then you can safely add Marte. Dynasty or auction managers may need to excercise more patience as the team waits for Encarnacion-Strand to return.

Regardless, as long as Marte's hot streak doesn't cool off drastically, the Reds will get him at-bats.

116.7 MPH off the bat on this crush job by Noelvi Marte! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Tl0yRdep4K — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2025

