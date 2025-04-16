Fantasy Baseball: Top Waiver-Wire Targets for April, including a must-watch rookie

We are three weeks into the 2025 season and can finally start making lineup changes based on the in-season performances. I'll provide you with waiver-wire options that are less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues and could significantly contribute to your team in the coming weeks.

Last week, I recommended Casy Mize (Tigers), Martín Pérez (White Sox), Wilmer Flores (Giants), Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Kyren Paris (Angels).

Week Three's Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Additions

Michael Busch (1B - Chicago Cubs)

How is Busch only 48 percent rostered? He's starting his second full season and is off to a fast start, slashing .310/.394/.621 with four home runs, 12 runs batted, 12 runs scored, and an OPS of 1.015.

The 27-year-old has dropped his strikeout rate from 28 percent last season to 24 percent and raised his ISO significantly from .192 to .310. His production increase can be attributed to hitting behind Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki, who have an OPS of 1.042 and .928, respectively.

First base is a position where you want a power hitter, and Busch fits the bill. Suppose you have a player like Michael Toglia, Christian Walker, Vinnie Pasquintino, Cody Bellinger, or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. already on your roster. Busch can be a viable stopgap until the listed players find their power stroke.

Don't let Michael Busch get hot! pic.twitter.com/Fwlt4jsoZM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 15, 2025

Sean Murphy (C - Atlanta Braves)

Murphy is just returning to action after suffering a cracked rib when a pitch hit him on February 28 against the Miami Marlins. Over the past seven years, his offensive production has been up and down. Last season, the 30-year-old had an abysmal wRC+ of 78, but he only played in 72 games.

He is on pace for career numbers this season, although he only has 22 at-bats. However, he is slashing .273/.385/.818 with four home runs, five runs scored, eight runs batted in, and a 223 wRC+.

The Braves do have a young prospect, Drake Baldwin, who has a lot of hype around him. However, he struggled to fill in while Murphy was recovering. He's currently sporting a paltry wRC+ of 39. So, Murphy should have no immediate threats to his playing time, which means he would make a reasonable addition to any fantasy team in any league format.

Sean Murphy leaves the yard for the 4th time this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/XcD9NkU5a3 — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2025

Mike Yastrzemski (OF - San Francisco Giants)

The only issue with Yastrzemski is that he's a platoon player who doesn't bat against left-handed pitching. He has 37 at-bats against righties but only eight against lefties this season.

When he's been in the lineup, he's slashed .311/.436/.600 with three home runs, nine runs scored, nine runs batted in, and an 188 wRC+. If you have available space on your roster, then Yastrzemski is worth a pickup.

Jose Quintana (SP - Milwaukee Brewers)

The Brewers starting rotation is currently decimated by injuries. They have seven starting pitchers on the Injured List, so the Brewers signed Quintana in free agency in March. The lefty needed extra time to get into form following the late signing.

He started his first game last week against the Arizona Diamondbacks, going seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out two. He's started over 30 games in two of the last three seasons, providing much-needed endurance among the Brewers' rotation.

If Quintana can reduce his walks (63 in 2024), he could be a viable starting pitcher for teams, although his strikeout rate per nine innings was only 7.13 last season. He's a reliable veteran arm that will give you a boost in certain categories, but don't count on him to be a league-winner.

Last night, Jose Quintana became the 24th pitcher to earn a win against all of MLB’s current 30 teams.



He joined Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander as the only active pitchers to do so. pic.twitter.com/d1pE2f1Wq2 — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2025

Kameron Misner (OF - Tampa Bay Rays)

Misner is a watchlist candidate for now. As a left-handed hitter, he's currently in a platoon role against righties, but when he plays, he crushes the ball. In 40 at-bats, the rookie is slashing .400/.444/.775 with three home runs, eight runs scored, nine batted in, and a wRC+ of 247.

If an injury to an outfielder occurs, Misner could see his playing time increase, making him a must-add fantasy option for as long as he is riding this hot streak.

Kameron Misner Needs To Be On Your Watch List!



Minor league player who has put up 20 HR and 30 SB in the minors with a BB% around 13-14%



His HR tonight:



106.9 MPH, 30 Degree LA, 431 FT, .930 xBA



A ++ frame with top 25-30% bat speed and a 92.9 AVG EVpic.twitter.com/Sm9Ufhfump — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) April 14, 2025

