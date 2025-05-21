Top Fantasy Baseball waiver-wire targets for the end of May (and a must-add closer)

We are nearly two months into the 2025 season and it's becoming clearer how diligent owners should make lineup changes based on the in-season performances. In this list, I'll provide players who are less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues who could significantly contribute to your team.

Last week, I recommended Jacob Wilson (Athletics), Trent Grisham (Yankees), Brett Baty (Mets), and Moisés Ballesteros (Cubs)

End of May's Top Waiver Wire Additions for Fantasy Baseball

Jordan Romano (RP - Philadelphia Phillies)

It's extremely rare to find a likely every-save closer on a top-tier team this far into the season. With José Alvarado getting suspended for 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing substances, Jordan Romano looks to be the next in line for save chances.

Romano's ERA may be why he's only 69% owned, but he should be higher owned, which is why I added him to this list.

He struggled early in the season, having as high as a 13.50 ERA. Still, the righty has since corrected these struggles, throwing eight scoreless innings and converting his last four save chances (two of those chances came with Alvarado on the team). Romano should receive most of the save chances while Alvarado is out, and has significantly improved lately.

Logan Evans (SP, RP - Seattle Mariners)

The rookie has stepped into the rotation superbly after all the injuries the Mariners have dealt with. In his last start against the Padres, the righty allowed seven hits and a walk, but held them scoreless over six innings, striking out three.

Evans isn't a strikeout machine, as he has only 14 through four starts, but he sports an impressive 2.57 ERA after facing the Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Padres. It'll be interesting to see how George Kirby's upcoming return and Logan Gilbert's end-of-the-month return affect Evans' status, but the Mariners may deem Evans a better option to keep instead of Emerson Hancock.

Hyeseong Kim (2B, SS - Los Angeles Dodgers)

Hyeseong Kim was called up on May 3 and has adjusted nicely to the big leagues. In 11 games, he's scored nine runs, knocked in five runs, hit one home run, and stolen three bases. The big issue with Kim is that he usually bats in the nine-hole, but if he gets on base, he's got Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman hitting behind him.

Kim is mainly a watchlist candidate for now. He's started three games in the outfield, so if he becomes three-position eligible, he's even more valuable to fantasy managers of all formats.

Austin Hays (OF - Cincinnati Reds)

In 24 games this season, Hays has nearly exceeded the numbers he posted in 85 games between the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. This season, he's scored 17 runs, batted in 19 runs, and hit six home runs. His .946 OPS is the second-highest of his eight-year career.

Hays is batting fourth in a high-powered offense, so he is worth an addition in standard fantasy baseball formats.