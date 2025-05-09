Fantasy Baseball: Top Waiver Wire Targets For May, including a surprising Royals star

We are a month into the 2025 season and can finally start making lineup changes based on the in-season performances of MLB players. I'll provide players who are less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues and could significantly contribute to your team.

Last week, I recommended Colin Rea (Cubs), Emilio Pagán (Reds), Andy Pages (Dodgers), and Ty France (Twins).

May's top Fantasy Baseball waiver wire additions

Brayan Bello (SP - Boston Red Sox)

Somehow, Bello is only 42 percent owned. The righty has been hot since returning from the injured list. He's thrown 22 1/3 innings, allowing only five earned runs for a 2.01 ERA. As good as the 25-year-old has been, he's struggled with the long ball and walks.

All five runs he's allowed have come from three home runs. Bello has struck out 13 batters, but has walked 14 hitters, as well. Regardless of Bello's struggles, fantasy managers must add him to all formats. His next start will be May 13 against the Detroit Tigers, and his spot in a good Red Sox rotation is secured.

Brayan Bello on a Thursday afternoon:



4.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 K



Far from his best and danced in and out of trouble all day, but when your team isn’t scoring much you gotta keep runs off the board and he did. ERA for the season sits at 2.01. pic.twitter.com/cPqERi4aPY — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) May 8, 2025

Josh Smith (3B, SS, OF - Texas Rangers)

Smith is an interesting player for fantasy purposes. He's made a few starts at first base, so he'll soon be eligible at another position. With Marcus Semien's struggles, Smith has found himself in the leadoff spot in the Rangers' lineup. The 27-year-old has a 150 wRC+ and a .871 OPS.

Smith won't help in the home run category for fantasy baseball, as he's only hit three all season, but he's scored 16 runs and driven in nine. The utility player has four stolen bases, as well. His playing style is to get on base and let Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager, and Adolis García knock him in.

Smith is a watchlist player for fantasy managers since he won't contribute in every category. However, he's shown the capability to get on base, which is vital with the bats he has behind him.

Plus, his position eligibilities allow you to slot him in nearly every position when players have off days. If you do need him, only pick him up in standard formats. He's not productive enough to use multiple years in dynasty formats.

Josh Smith last 7 games



.462 AVG (26 AB)

.517 OBP

.654 SLG

1.171 OPS



Season OPS now sits at .895 (T-1st on the team) pic.twitter.com/cRhmuAGgEw — slightly depressed Rangers fan (@DepressedRanger) May 7, 2025

TJ Friedl (OF - Cincinnati Reds)

Like Smith, Friedl might not contribute all that much to the home run category, although he's hit 18 and 13 (in only 83 games), respectively, in the last two seasons. This season, he's contributed in every other category, scoring 20 runs, knocking in 15, and stealing eight bases.

The outfielder has a career high of 27 stolen bases (2023), so it's optimistic that he could reach that number again. If you need an outfielder, then Friedl is a good option to pick up in standard formats. I'd hold off adding him to dynasty or multi-year formats, as he only has one season where he's played in over 90 games.

Two-dinger day for Nevada baseball alum TJ Friedl. Third two-dong game of his MLB career. He entered today with no homers in 34 games.pic.twitter.com/mv1gzTsbkV — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) May 7, 2025

Michael Wacha (SP - Kansas City Royals)

Wacha has been a durable pitcher over his 13-year career. He's pitched over 120 innings in eight of his past 10 seasons. He's thrown 45 1/3 innings this season but has lacked run support, as he only has a 2-4 record despite a 2.98 ERA. The 33-year-old received only four or more runs of support in two of his eight games.

So, don't let his record deceive you. The righty stays around the zone, as he's only walked 14 hitters in eight starts and struck out 34. Wacha should be added in all formats as he should receive two starts next week against the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals.

Michael Wacha was great today against the White Sox..



He is becoming quite the streamer when a good matchup presents itself.



7IP 3H 0ER 1BB 5Ks.. lowered his season ERA to 2.98pic.twitter.com/0HGzWlEVrp — Nicho Roessler (@NichoRoessler) May 8, 2025

