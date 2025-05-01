Fantasy Baseball: Top Waiver Wire targets for May, including surprise Cubs and Dodgers stars

One month into the 2025 MLB season, teams have played approximately 30 games, allowing us to gain a clear understanding of how squads are setting their lineups this season and how players are performing. I'll provide players who are less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues and could make a significant contribution to your team.

Last week, I recommended Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks), Gavin Lux (Reds), Tyler Anderson (Angels), and Noveli Marte (Reds). All statistics are based on games played as of April 30.

Top Fantasy Baseball waiver wire additions for May

Colin Rea (SP, RP - Chicago Cubs)

Rea started the season pitching out of the Cubs' bullpen but has moved back into the starting rotation, taking the spot Justin Steele vacated with his season-ending injury. Over his six-year career, the 34-year-old hasn't been consistent. He's never finished a season with lower than a 4.20 ERA.

However, he's been dominant over his 18 2/3 innings this season. The righty has only allowed two earned runs and has an impressive 19:3 strikeout:walk ratio. Rea has started the last two games he's pitched in; however, the first two were considered bullpen games, so he didn't pitch five innings.

He pitched five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing only three hits and striking out seven. His next start is slated for May 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. If you're in a standard league that can freely add and drop players, Rea is worth an add while his hot streak continues.

Colin Rea, Nasty 94mph Front Door Two Seamer. 😨 pic.twitter.com/TpFdHvYrMm — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2025

Emilio Pagán (RP - Cincinnati Reds)

Pagán has taken over the closer role for the Reds while Alexis Díaz was injured. Díaz returned April 15 and was solid for three games, but gave up three runs in an appearance April 21, and on April 30, he gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs. All his appearances have been in the set-up role, but this is a situation to keep an eye on.

Pagán has eight saves and a 2.51 ERA. He's also got an 8.79 strikeout per nine innings and a career-best 1.26 walks per nine innings. If he stays in the closer role, then he's a must-add for fantasy managers.

Emilio Pagan through 28 Reds games: 🔥



🔴 13.1 IP

🔴 7 Saves | 1 Hold

🔴 2.70 ERA | 0.53 WHIP

🔴 14 K | 2 BB | 5 H

🔴 7th in MLB in Saves



3 of his 5 hits allowed are HRs — if he limits the long ball, his numbers are even better



Tito loves closers who don’t walk guys… and… pic.twitter.com/n6xyB0DfU8 — Ohio Divided (@BuckeyeNatty) April 28, 2025

Andy Pages (OF - Los Angeles Dodgers)

Pages is starting his second season in the majors on fire. He has a 152 wRC+, .902 OPS, six home runs, 15 runs, and 13 RBIs. The downside to the 24-year-old is that he bats in the bottom third of the lineup, but he's shown that any spot in this powerful Dodgers' batting order is valuable.

So long as he continues drawing starts for Los Angeles, you might as well add someone who flips the lineup over to Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.

Andy Pages over his last 11 games:



.488 AVG

4 HR

11 RBI

10 Runs

3 SBpic.twitter.com/ntkidGWylp — Kirk Snyder (@dynastyinfo411) April 30, 2025

Ty France (1B - Minnesota Twins)

France was a late addition to the Twins' roster. He was signed from free agency in February, though he's filled in for Carlos Santana perfectly.

The 30-year-old's power is down at the moment, with only three home runs, but he has scored 14 runs and knocked in 18. He and Byron Buxton are the only highlights in a struggling Twins' offense. France is more of an option if you're desperate for a first baseman right now, but given the lack of competition in the Twin Cities, he is worth keeping an eye on if his power starts improving.

Ty France is 13-for-31 (.419) with runners in scoring position this season. https://t.co/qdcHxzHrks pic.twitter.com/IPgD2XYRhU — Twins Ribbies (@TwinsRibbies) April 29, 2025

