First Ohtani, then Soto. Who will sign the next $700 million MLB contract?

Jackson Merrill

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) throws to the infield in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The consensus prospect hype going into the 2024 season centered on Jackson Holliday in Baltimore. Over in Milwaukee, Jackson Chourio received an 8-year, $82 million contract before playing a single MLB game. One could argue even Tigers pitching prospect Jackson Jobe grabbed attention quicker than the shortstop-turned-outfielder experiment that was taking place in San Diego.

That experiment was Jackson Merrill, who burst onto the scene and was the best of the Jacksons in 2024 (with Chourio a close second). Though Merrill only played five games in the outfield in the minors, the Padres made the bold decision to make him their everyday center fielder before his 21st birthday.

They were rewarded handsomely. Merrill was an all-around threat and showed above-average skills in making contact, hitting for power, baserunning, and even center field defense. He could use some more patience at the plate, but that may develop as he matures. He will be a free agent after 2029 at the age of 26, only about six months older than Soto currently is. With youth and versatility on his side, many teams will be dreaming of fitting him into their lineup.