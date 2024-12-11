First Ohtani, then Soto. Who will sign the next $700 million MLB contract?

The Field

Sep 8, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) throws to first base during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It would take the best of circumstances for any of those mentioned to be the third crack in the $700 million ceiling. If it's none of them, maybe it will be someone highly regarded but currently unestablished, such as Jackson Holliday, Dylan Crews, or Junior Caminero. It could be a prospect who is yet to make his MLB debut, like Roman Anthony, Walker Jenkins, or Max Clark. Maybe it’s a high schooler like Ethan Holliday.

One thing above all seems clear: though we’ve seen two consecutive offseasons of singular players receiving king’s ransoms, this is not a trend. Soto’s 15 years at $51 million per year will likely hold records for total guarantee and AAV for many years to come. And when those records are broken, we will assuredly have another legend in our midst.

