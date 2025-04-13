First-Round 2025 MLB Mock Draft: Ethan Holliday slips, college arms rise

6. Pittsburgh Pirates - Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)

A 2026 draft-eligible high school prospect that reclassified for 2025, Willits will be only 17 on draft day. The Pirates seemed to score on taking the top high school player last year in Konnor Griffin, and will have the opportunity to return to the well with the sixth overall pick. Willits is an advanced switch hitter with tools to stick as a shorstop.

7. Miami Marlins - Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (CA)

Billy Carlson is another prospect on the long list of athletic, high school middle infielders — a demographic the Marlins are a fan of. Carlson has been one of the top risers in this year's class as one of the top defenders at shortstop, and is quickly growing into professional power at the plate.

8. Toronto Blue Jays - Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

The Blue Jays took a high profile college arm with their first round pick last year, and I can seem them going there again to beef up their farm system that lacks solid pitching depth. Bremner is one of the safer options on the mound in the class, and draws some similarities to Trey Yesavage, their first-round pick a year ago.

9. Cincinnati Reds - Gavin Kilen, 2B, Tennessee

The Reds have stuck with fast moving college prospects with their first round picks in the past four drafts, and Gavin Kilen should offer the same luxury with how he has taken the college scene by storm in 2025. He has above-average bat to ball skills and has really grown into a lot of game power that I'm sure the Reds would love to see in action at Great American Ballpark some day.

10. Chicago White Sox - Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

Given the defensive tools paired with his much improved bat, it's tough to see Marek Houston falling outside of the top ten. The poor White Sox couldn't be rewarded with at least a top five pick following the worst regular season of all time, but Houston will be a good consolation prize if he falls to them.