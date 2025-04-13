First-Round 2025 MLB Mock Draft: Ethan Holliday slips, college arms rise

11. Athletics - Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana

The Athletics have hit on each of their last two first-round picks, both of which were fast moving college bats with advanced hit tools. A few of those should be on the board and available for the A's. Taylor has one of the most well-rounded bats in the class, providing a solid combination of hit and power — a similar skill set that made the A's fall in love with Nick Kurtz a year ago.

12. Texas Rangers - Jace Laviolette, OF, Texas A&M

Although he has fallen on plenty of draft boards, I don't see Laviolette falling much further than this. We are still talking about one of the premier power hitters in the country that can also provide elsewhere despite his immense frame. The offensive profile is very similar to Ethan Holliday's, but Laviolette has failed to hit at the same level he did in 2024, which warrants the lower selection.

13. San Francisco Giants - Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina

It only feels right that Buster Posey takes a catcher with his first draft pick as the Giants' President of Baseball Operations. Luke Stevenson is the consensus top catcher in this year's draft, possessing advanced defensive ability, a 60-grade arm, and plus power from the left side of the plate.

14. Tampa Bay Rays - Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS (TX)

The Rays have been big fans of athletic, up the middle types in their recent drafts, and Kayson Cunningham fits the role well. Cunningham has arguably the best hit tool in the high school class along with a 60-grade run tool and skills to stick at either shortstop or second base long term.

15. Boston Red Sox - Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset HS (OR)

The Red Sox haven't taken a pitcher with their first-round pick since 2017, but that could change if Kruz Schoolcraft is still on the board here. He's a tough pitcher to pass up on as he's nearly a carbon-copy of Noah Schultz, the White Sox's first round selection in 2022, and now the top pitching prospect in baseball. Schoolcraft has the best two-way potential in the draft, but the expectation is that he ends up sticking on the mound.

16. Minnesota Twins - Dean Curley, SS, Tennessee

The Twins took a collegiate shortstop with the 21st overall pick last year, and if Dean Curley is still available at this point, he should join Kaelen Culpepper in Minnesota's farm system. Curley has been one of the biggest risers in the collegiate class this year, taking both his hit and power tool to another level while playing average to above-average defense at shortstop where he flashes a 65 grade arm.

17. Chicago Cubs - Brendan Summerhill, OF, Arizona

The Cubs cashed in big last year with their selection of Cam Smith, but unfortunately parted ways with him in the Kyle Tucker trade. They'll be looking to replicate that success and they may return to the college position player group to do so. Brendan Summerhill is a high floor player that doesn't have a single elite tool, but does everything well, making him a safe option here at 17th overall.

18. Arizona Diamondbacks - Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson

Since they drafted Corbin Carroll in 2019, Arizona has pretty clearly prioritized high level athletes. Cannarella fits the mold of what they have been looking for and is projected to land somewhere in the back half of the first round anyway. He has an above-average hit tool and plays premier defense in center field that should make up for his lack of power.

19. Baltimore Orioles - Cameron Appenzeller, LHP, Glenwood HS (IL)

The Orioles have been among the best when it comes to drafting, and it shows at the big league level. What also shows at the big league level is that they need to develop more high profile pitchers, and that of course starts with the draft.

Appenzeller is a very projectable 6'6" lefty that has touched the mid-90s on his fastball and has flashed above-average offspeed and breaking stuff. They haven't taken a pitcher in the first round since 2018 when they selected Grayson Rodriguez, and if they can hit on Appenzeller the way they have their position player picks, they could have an ace in the pipeline.