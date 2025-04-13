First-Round 2025 MLB Mock Draft: Ethan Holliday slips, college arms rise

20. Milwaukee Brewers - Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (WA)

It's honestly tough to see Neyens falling here at 20, but if he does, he certainly fits what the Brewers have looked for in recent drafts. There's plus power from the left side of the plate, and while there has been swing and miss concern, it's believed he will make enough contact at the next level to make the power count. Plus, he's got the arm and solid athleticism to stick at third base as well.

21. Houston Astros - Ethan Conrad, OF, Wake Forest

The Astros have stuck with college bats with each of their first round picks since 2020, and there's a good chance the trend continues this year. Conrad is somewhat of a risky pick here as he won't play the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. However, this was a hitter on a trajectory towards a potential top ten selection. If he returns to form when healthy, he could be a steal at 21st overall.

22. Atlanta Braves - Aaron Watson, RHP, Trinity Christian HS (FL)

The Braves have had a pretty clear strategy with their first round picks over the past five years, and that is to prioritize high floor pitchers. Aaron Watson feels like a pretty safe option if you're looking for a pitcher that can stick as a starter at the next level. The fastball, breaking, and offspeed stuff are all above-average offerings and he possesses great pitchability for a high school arm as well.

23. Kansas City Royals - Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS (CA)

This is simply another case of a player coming off the board due to the fact they can't fall much further. Fien's bat is easily first round caliber and has defensive tools to remain as an average third base defender at the next level. Coming out of the summer circuit last year, there was some buzz around Fien potentially having the best bat in the high school class.

24. Detroit Tigers - Max Belyeu, OF, Texas

Max Belyeu is another player out for the remainder of his respective season due to injury, but is just too good to fall out of the first round. It's a fractured thumb so it's not a lingering injury that will haunt him and the Tigers down the road. Belyeu possesses a combination of both an above-average hit and power tool at the plate with average corner outfield defense and a plus arm.

25. San Diego Padres - Brady Ebel, SS, Corona HS (CA)

The Padres are just about the only team in the league you can count on taking a high school prospect with their first-round pick. They haven't selected a collegiate player in the first round since 2016. The best high school prospect left on the board at this point is Brady Ebel out of Corona High School. Ebel is a high floor player that does multiple things well, something the Padres have typically looked for in recent selections.

26. Philadelphia Phillies - Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (GA)

The Phillies are another team that has leaned towards the athletic, up the middle types in recent years, and have also predominately pulled from the high school class. With that being said, Daniel Pierce is a great fit here. Pierce is one of the more well-rounded players in the high school class, possessing a plus hit tool while he is growing into more power. He also plays a solid shortstop while flashing an above-average arm.

27. Cleveland Guardians - Tre Phelps, OF/3B, Georgia

Based on their recent draft history, it's tough to point out a certain trend in Cleveland's philosophy which leads me to believe it's a situation where they are looking to take the best player available. If that's the case, Tre Phelps seems to be the next name off the board here. Phelps is expected to be a faster mover due to his above-average contact ability and power tool at the plate.

38 (CB-A). New York Mets - Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee

The next three picks (Mets, Yankees, and Dodgers) all fall within the competitive balance round because all three teams received a ten-pick penalty due to exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the competitive balance tax.

Liam Doyle is a pitcher that has gained a lot of steam this year, showcasing a fastball that has reached triple digits and also sports the highest strikeout rate in Division-1 baseball as this is being written.

39 (CB-A). New York Yankees - Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas

The Yankees have certainly leaded towards college bats in recent drafts, and the top college bat projected to still be available here is Wehiwa Aloy. The shortstop out of Arkansas has steadily risen up draft boards this spring, making noticeable improvements both at the plate and on the field. While a move to second or third may be on the horizon, he has what it takes to stick as a bat-first shortstop for at least the near future.

40 (CB-A). Los Angeles Dodgers - Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina

Caden Bodine has regularly been ranked as the third-best catcher behind Luke Stevenson and Ike Irish. Assuming Irish falls somewhere before the competitive balance round, this feels like a good spot for Bodine to land. He's an extreme hit-over-power bat with a really good hit tool. The defense behind the plate is average, but he is expected to stick there due to a strong, accurate arm and improving receiving and blocking skills.

