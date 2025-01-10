Former top MLB prospect receiving interest from infielder-needy teams

White Sox slugger Yoán Moncada has been a fixture on the South Side of Chicago over the last eight seasons. He was touted as the next best thing in baseball at one point, but things haven't gone how either side hoped it would.

Moncada only appeared in 12 games for the White Sox last season due to injury,. The team subsequently declined his $25MM option for 2025 and opted for a $5MM buyout instead. The switch hitter was just too inconsistent with a laundry list of injuries on his ledger.

Unfortunately, it seems that Moncada may need to wait for Alex Bregman's decision before his decision for 2025 can be made.

Injury-riddled Yoan Moncada receiving interest from multiple MLB teams

However, it seems the former top prospect has received interest from multiple teams. MLB insider Francys Romero reported the Cubs, Mariners, and Blue Jays were all interested in Moncada. The Blue Jays had been previously reported to have interest, but the Cubs and Mariners are new potential suitors.

It would be an easy move for Moncada to head to the North Side of the city he's called home for so long.

Issac Paredes was sent to the Astros in the Cubs' deal for Kyle Tucker and Moncada could be a perfect stopgap at the hot corner until top prospect Matt Shaw is ready to take over full-time. He would also give them an option for second base should Nico Hoerner not be healthy enough to return from his flexor tendon surgery.

Moncada has struggled at times, but he does have lengthy MLB experience, which still holds value. During his last three seasons (340 games), the Cuban native batted .246/.326/.396 with a 98 wRC+, 37 HR, 71 doubles, and 152 RBIs.

It's likewise worth noting that, at his healthiest, Moncada accrued 11.2 WAR, a .791 OPS, and 115 wRC+ during a four-year stretch from 2018-21.

My bold take for the 2024-2025 MLB offseason:



The Padres are going to let Ha-Seong Kim walk, and somehow unlock Yoan Moncada as a 2nd baseman

pic.twitter.com/wS2XISrhaM — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) November 2, 2024

The Mariners don't really know who their third baseman will be next season, so Moncada has a real shot if he wants a change of scenery. Josh Rojas is with the White Sox now and there aren't many great options to replace him. Toronto could also use his services but may opt to have him as a utility bench option.

Despite Moncada's recent struggles, it's likely one franchise will need to turn to him as the offseason comes to an end. However, his injury-riddled past and offensive struggles will make that decision challenging for any team.

