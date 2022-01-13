Ideal MLB free agent targets to get three teams into the 2025 postseason





At the beginning of each season, each team's ultimate goal is to win the World Series. Of course, only one team can be crowned champion, and only 12 teams get the right to make the postseason. The other 18 clubs are forced to start looking toward the next season.





Missing the playoffs can feel like a gut punch for teams right on the periphery, but the offseason presents a chance for change and hope. Last week, we looked at three playoff contenders who could win next year's World Series with a smart free agent move. Here are the teams that barely missed the 2024 postseason but are a piece or two away from making the big dance in 2025.

3. Chicago Cubs

Despite all their preseason hype, the Cubs fell six games behind the final Wild Card spot. However, they are in a good position for 2025, with their only free agents being starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (who has already signed with the Los Angeles Angels) and relief pitchers Jorge Lopez and Drew Smyly.

Their offense ranked 17th in batting average and 12th in runs scored. However, they are returning their entire starting lineup following Cody Bellinger's decision to opt-in, so they stand to move up the rankings with an influx of some of their top prospects. The starting pitching staff ranked 6th in ERA with a 3.77 mark, while the bullpen ranked 12th with a 3.81 ERA.

Losing Hendricks means a fifth starting spot is open in the rotation, though they have viable in-house replacement options in Ben Brown and Jordan Wicks, who pitched 81 and 87 innings in 2024, respectively.

With their entire offense returning and solid pitching depth, a relief pitcher is their primary target, even following the team's underrated addition of Eli Morgan. With $87 million in Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) space, the Cubs could pursue a top-tier relief pitcher.

Jeff Hoffman has been one of the most consistent relief pitchers in the last two seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies. Last season, he pitched 68 innings with a 2.17 ERA, 89 strikeouts, and only 20 walks.

The 2024 All-Star would add some much-needed velocity to the Cubs' relief crew, and he could step in as manager Craig Counsell's preferred closer option after locking down ten saves for the Phillies in 2024.