One perfect free agent for three 2025 World Series Contenders

Every team has one goal at the start of every MLB season: win the World Series. Unfortunately, only champion can be crowned, and the other 29 teams must use the offseason to bolster their roster and chances to win it all.

Building out a deep roster is key to making a postseason run, but its the big-name signees that will drastically alter the odds. Here are three teams that had a shot at the World Series last season but fell short, and the free agent signing that can help change their fates to win the title in 2025.

3. New York Yankees

Aaron Judge | Elsa/GettyImages

The Yankees made it to the World Series in 2024, but were noncompetitive in a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers. Right fielder Juan Soto, second baseman Gleyber Torres, left fielder Alex Verdugo, and relief pitchers Tommy Kahnle and Clay Holmes are among several players who have hit free agency this offseason.

Their offense ranked 12th with a .246 batting average last season, although Soto's .288 average immensely helped. Aaron Judge is the only returning position player who hit over .250, so a big free-agent bat is an option the Yankees need to consider.

The starting rotation is returning all five players after Gerritt Cole re-signed for four years. This past season, the Yankees starting pitchers ranked 11th in ERA, and the relievers ranked 6th, which leaves pitching as a low priority, relative to the need to re-sign or replace Soto.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him, with only $48 million remaining in their Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) space. The CBT is the amount a team has available for player salaries and benefits before incurring penalties. The Bronx Bombers routinely go over that amount, but the penalties are harsher for repeat offenders.

Soto would be the ideal choice, but he's got other deep-pocketed suitors in the Dodgers and Mets. The next best option would be longtime Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

This acquisition would allow Jazz Chisolm Jr. to focus on only playing second base (assuming Torres also departs) and give the Yankees a reliable bat at the hot corner. Bregman has played in at least 145 games the last three years and hit .260 this past season with 26 HRs and 75 RBIs. His career OPS of .848 would rank third on the Yankees behind Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.