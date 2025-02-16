Los Angeles Dodgers Front Office is MLB's best for one obvious reason

Recap: How the front office rating works

This is one in a series of assessments of the performances of front offices for the 2024 season. Each front office is given a score based on the total Wins Above Average of the players they either traded for, signed via free agency or extension, or promoted from their farm system, since the conclusion of the 2023 postseason.

A front office’s score also includes the total Wins Above Average of players traded away or lost to free agency since the end of the 2023 postseason. The front offices are being presented in order of their total value from No. 30 (worst) all the way to No. 1 (best).

These ratings do not necessarily reflect the final standings. Front offices are measured based only on the talent they acquired or lost during the past 12 months. Players on multi-year contracts, or already under team control, don’t count toward this rating.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers, Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, Brandon Gomes, general manager, +15.8

It should come as no surprise that the front office landing Shohei Ohtani over the past offseason rates at the top of the 2024 ranking. Ohtani, after all, produced a .310/.390/.646 slash line, an MVP season, and — in substantial part, at least — a World Series trophy.

All by itself that was good for +7.1 games of value.

But the Friedman-Gomes performance sheet goes far deeper than a single move. When they needed outfield performance, they secured Teoscar Hernandz. Front line pitching? They’ll take Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. Pitching depth? Michael Kopech. Middle-infield support? Miguel Rojas. Utility support? Tommy Edman. And on and on.

For a team that finished 2023 as one of the winter book favorites, the Dodgers engaged in a pretty significant revamp last winter. The Friedman-Gomes front office made moves impacting 68 players who saw major league service at some point in 2024. Only three teams — the Marlins, White Sox and Giants — were more active.

Of those moves, 31 produced positive impact for the Dodgers, 26 worked out negatively, and 11 generated neutral value.

Five most impactful Friedman-Gomes moves in 2024

Transaction Net Impact (Wins Above Average) Signed free agent Shohei Ohtani +7.1 Signed free agent Teoscar Hernandez +2.2 Extended Miguel Rojas +2.3 Extended Max Muncy +2.1 Traded Manuel Margot to Minnesota +1.8

Aside from Ohtani, the Yamamoto signing — more than $325 million through 2035 — generated the most offseason buzz. It did illustrate the more or less perennial crapshoot that is signing a pitcher long-term. Yoshinobu made just 18 starts, missing nearly half the season with injuries.

That reduced his impact on his new team to +0.9 wins; still worth having, to be sure, but only the fifth best total among players operating under new contracts with the Dodgers in 2024.

Hernandez was perhaps the season’s most underrated find. Signed as a one-year free agent, he produced an .840 OPS and 67 extra base hits, 33 of them going the distance. In the World Series he hit .350 with seven hits and four RBIs. He signed a three-year contract extension this winter.

Friedman and Gomes also took care of their in-house talent. Rojas cost $5.75 million to extend, but covered at second, third and short with a career-best offensive season. Muncy re-upped through 2026 and generated 2.1 Wins Above Average despite playing less than half a season.

If you do all that — and tie up Shohei Ohtani long-term — you'll probably rank No. 1 for the season. Oh, and also win the World Series.

