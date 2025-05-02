Max Fried is proving to be the smartest move made by Brian Cashman in years

The Yankees signed Max Fried this offseason anticipating that he would be a luxury acquisition alongside longtime ace Gerrit Cole. What they couldn't foresee was injuries and other concerns regarding the starting rotation making Fried the glue holding the pitching staff together.

Luckily for New York, and a fanbase that has been craving another deep postseason run, Fried has been as good as advertised through the first month of the regular season. While the front office was somewhat criticized for the move due to the number of years on the contract, the 31-year-old has stepped up in a big way.

Max Fried continues to show prowess as Yankees ace

Through his first six starts, the Santa Monica native has gone 5-0 with a 1.19 ERA. He currently ranks in the 98th percentile in Fastball Run Value and the 75th percentile in GB%.

“I’m just trying to be myself,” said Fried after flirting with a no-hitter late last month. “When I take the ball, I want to be able to make sure we’re in a really good chance to win that day. When I prep, I just want to make sure I’m leaving everything out there, no matter how I feel or what the circumstances are. If we come out with the win, that’s all I really care about."

Max Fried is 5-0 with a 1.43 ERA through his first six Yankees starts!



Do you think he will finish top 2 in AL Cy Young voting?



"Well Skubal is going to be there. He's 1 or 2. So that's done." - @markdero7 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/dq64euJAMh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 29, 2025

Fried's excellence has been needed given that the Yankees' rotation has been somewhat underwhelming. Through the first month and change of the season, their starters have posted a 4.25 ERA. The group was expected to miss Cole, but not having Clarke Schmidt to start the year while waiting on Luis Gil's return has weakened what was originally supposed to be one of the game's premier rotations.

“He’s incredible,” Judge said of Fried. “Everything that people have said about him from afar, he’s the real deal. To see it up close, and see him come out here -- especially when you lose a guy like Gerrit Cole that you can’t replace -- to sub in a Max Fried to go be that ace for us, it’s been fun to watch.”

Schmidt has struggled in 2025, posting a 5.52 ERA in 14 2/3 innings in his first three starts. Meanwhile, Gil remains on the 60-day IL with no clear timetable for his return. As a result, it will be critical for Fried to be the best version of himself.

The only other starting pitcher in the Bronx that's living up to expectations is fellow southpaw Carlos Rodón. The Yankees can win with a 1-2 punch of their lefties, but only if Fried continues to pitch like a Cy Young contender.

Read More MLB Analysis: