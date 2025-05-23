MLB Injury Update: Key Tiger's progress, Ronald Acuña Jr., Astros nightmare

While MLB injuries continue to pile up, two players have made significant progress in their recovery and will be returning to their respective teams soon. Unfortunately, it's not all rosy news for the Houston Astros, who've seen a key player land on the shelf; he'll require further evaluation.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will be making his highly anticipated return to the Atlanta Braves, Matt Vierling is making progress with his recovery after another rehab start, and Ronel Blanco has landed on the injured list with an elbow injury that needs further testing.

Let's explore these injury updates in more detail and how they will impact their teams at this point in the season.

3 key injury updates on Matt Vierling, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ronel Blanco

Ronald Acuña Jr.,

Acuña Jr. will be activated from the injured list on Friday and will return to the lineup against the San Diego Padres, who were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays this week. Acuña will be making his debut this season following a torn ACL suffered on May 26, 2024.

Acuña will join the team before the Padres series, completely remaking the Braves' lineup on the fly after they managed to climb back to .500 without him. He is a high-caliber player that will without question enhance the offering.

Matt Vierling

The team that owns the best record in baseball with a 33-17 record (Detroit Tigers) will be getting a veteran leader back in their lineup soon. Matt Vierling has been dealing with a right rotator cuff muscle strain and made another rehab start on May 22 for Single-A Lakeland.

His next step with his recovery will need to be evaluated before any discussion of him returning to the Tigers lineup. Vierling started the season on the injured list and has yet to play a game for the Tigers this season.

While the Tigers' success this season has made them an elite team in the American League, this will boost their lineup a step further. Tigers fans and teammates will be excited to have the 28-year-old utility player back.

Ronel Blanco

The Houston Astros have lost a significant starting pitcher to right elbow inflammation. According to manager Joe Espada, Blanco will be getting further testing, as they want a second opinion on the diagnosis of the injury.

Blanco is a fortified starter for the Astros who recorded a no-hitter against the Blue Jays last season. It was the 17th no-hitter recorded in franchise history for the Astros and it resulted in a 10-0 smackdown.

This is a blow for the Astros, who are currently also experiencing injury woes this season with starter Hayden Wesneski, which puts a dent in their rotation. They are also dealing with an injury to their key slugger Yordan Alvarez.