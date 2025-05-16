MLB Injury Update: Max Scherzer faces setback, Jose Quintana and Oswaldo Cabrera hurt

Another week of baseball means another week of injury reports. Multiple players landed on the shelf this week, including Milwaukee Brewers offseason addition Jose Quintana and New York Yankees utility man Oswaldo Cabrera. Meanwhile, Max Scherzer continues to rehab his thumb.

Let's explore how Quintana and Cabrera landed on the shelf, and what progress Scherzer has made and what he's still going through in terms of discomfort.

Brewers, Yankees contributors hit IL, Blue Jays pitcher closing in on return

Jose Quintana, Milwaukee Brewers

Retroactive to May 11, Brewers left-handed starting pitcher Jose Quintana was placed on the 15-day injury list on May 14 with a left shoulder impingement. The veteran experienced the injury when his start was pushed three days earlier to offer him the opportunity to cater to the discomfort he was experiencing in his biceps/shoulder area.

Quintana has been solid with his new team this season, sporting a 4-1 record with a 2.65 ERA and 24 strikeouts. In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled Tobias Myers. Quintana landing on the shelf adds to the long injury list of starting pitchers in Milwaukee, placing the Brewers in a tight spot.

Brandon Woodruff, Nestor Cortes, Aaron Civale, Aaron Ashby, DL Hall, Robert Gasser, and Connor Thomas are also sidelined currently.

Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays

The Max Scherzer thumb saga continues for the veteran, but the Blue Jays' righty continues to remain hopeful. Scherzer, who is experiencing right thumb inflammation, had the chance to throw against live hitters when the Blue Jays faced the Los Angeles Angels on May 6-8.

Unfortunately, Scherzer was experiencing tightness in his mid-back area, indicating that his thumb is still bothersome and he isn't able to replicate his delivery. Scherzer indicated that his thumb needs to be healed in order to alleviate the discomfort he's been experiencing in other areas of his body such as his lat.

Scherzer also participated in catching activities on May 15. When Blue Jays fans will get to see Scherzer pitch a full game this season still remains unknown, but it's clear the 40-year-old will try to work through the pain in 2025.

Oswaldo Cabrera, New York Yankees

On May 13th, the 26-year-old utility player was placed on the 10-day injury list with a left ankle fracture. The injury occurred against the Seattle Mariners when Cabrera was running to home plate.

While he scored a run to make the lead 11-5, the run was bittersweet as he injured his ankle trying to tag home. On May 14, the Yankees announced Cabrera was visiting a specialist and having an MRI performed.

The Yankees did get their third baseman (DJ LeMahieu) back on May 13th, and he'll now be pushed back into an everyday role. Cabrera announced on May 15th that he underwent successful surgery on his ankle.

More MLB Updates: