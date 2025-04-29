The Brewers are staying afloat in the NL Central thanks to an unlikely source

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start in 2025. Through 29 games, they are 14-15 and are three games out of first place in the NL Central. They are also a game and a half out of the last wild card spot in the National League. This comes despite the Brewers having a +17 run differential, eighth-best in the senior circuit.

A big reason why the Brewers have stumbled out of the gate is their pitching. They currently have a team ERA of 4.16, which is 18th in the MLB. They also have a 1.35 WHIP, which is 20th in the MLB.

While the state and performance of the pitching staff have been underwhelming, late free agent signing Jose Quintana has been the exception. So, how good has Quintana been, and what has been the reason for his success?

How has Jose Quintana carried the Milwaukee Brewers rotation?

Quintana was one of the last well-known free agents to sign a contract. On March 5th, the Brewers signed him to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million.

Despite missing part of spring training, the veteran southpaw has gotten off to quick start this year. Through four starts, Quintana has a 1.14 ERA over 23 2/3 innings, with 15 strikeouts to eight walks, a 1.14 WHIP, and an ERA+ of 361.

The reason for his success has been the effectiveness of his breaking balls. According to Baseball Savant, his breaking balls have a run value in the 95th percentile of all major league pitchers. However, what's most interesting about his breaking balls is how he uses them against right-handed and left-handed batters.

When facing right-handed hitters, he's more prone to throw the curve, having thrown it 45 times against righties and none against lefties. This pitch has generated a paltry .139 wOBA from hitters and has not resulted in a base hit. Coupling this pitch with his four-seamer and changeup, two other pitches he used primarily against righties, has been his recipe for success in the early going.

However, when it comes to left-handed hitters, Quintana abandons his curve and instead relies more on his slurve. Over the 26 times he's thrown it this season, 24 of them have been against lefties. His slurve has somehow been more effective than his curveball, with hitters having a .099 wOBA and a .111 batting average against the pitch.

This type of performance is a godsend for the Brewers. With three of the Brewers' five regular starters currently on the IL, getting this type of production from Quintana is just what they need. It will help the Brewers stay competitive while they wait for their big-name starters to return from injury.

These starters returning also takes pressure off Quintana. Guys like Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Civale will allow Quintana to slot back in as a mid-rotation arm, a role he's been asked to fill the past couple of seasons.

The Brewers have long been known for their ability to get the most out of players other franchises undervalue. Quintana is just the latest in a long line of Milwaukee projects exceeding expectations.

