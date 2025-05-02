This week's MLB injury update includes some key players looking to make their season debuts, as Shane Bieber and Jared Jones are making progress with their recoveries and are expected to return to the mound in May.

Meanwhile, Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has faced a setback with his rehab.

Let's dive in to the latest injury news from around the league.

Pirates, Guardians aces close to returning, Blue Jays reliever suffers setback

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery (April 12, 2024) and is expected to throw on May 2 at the Guardians’ complex in Arizona. Bieber made two strong starts last season going 2-0 with a perfect 0.00 ERA before having to undergo season-ending surgery.

The #Guardians released a list of medical updates. Some notables:



Shane Bieber to begin pitching in live batting practice in early May.



David Fry expected to begin a game progression in early May.



Trevor Stephan expected to begin pitching in live batting practice in early May. pic.twitter.com/jIFVLvXJtu — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2025

The Cleveland Guardians will benefit from Shane Bieber's return to the rotation. As a front-line right-handed starter, Bieber should aid what has been a wildly underperforming group in Cleveland thus far.

The 29-year-old 2020 AL Cy Young winner can put out quality innings and help the Guardians compete in a downtrodden AL Central. If his return sparks upticks in the performances of Tanner Bibee or Gavin Williams, the Guardians could emerge as the division favorites.

Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jones has taken a major step in his injury recovery (right UCL sprain) and has been participating in light-catching activities after completing his six-week window of not throwing. The 23-year-old sophomore will help the Pirates recover from a slow start to he season.

His expected timetable of return is estimated to be around mid-to-late May. Before landing on the shelf, he was looking to build on a 6-8 record, 4.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP from his rookie season.

So long as the injury doesn't linger, he should be expected to improve those numbers when he makes his comeback.

🚨Injury Update: Jared Jones is throwing again!



It’s only the first step, but it’s a big one. Just happy to hear some good news since his injury.



(via @_NoahHiles) pic.twitter.com/zgRE1jG9OM — 𝐍𝐒𝟗 (@NorthShoreNine) April 30, 2025

Erik Swanson, Toronto Blue Jays

The six-foot-three right-handed reliever has had injuries impact his time with the Blue Jays. He started this season on the injury list with a median entrapment nerve. While he was set to pitch for Low-A Dunedin on April 29, he faced a setback.

He’s flown back to Toronto, where he’ll sit down with the Blue Jays medical staff to discuss what the next plans will be with his recovery process.

A recent MRI came back negative for Swanson showing no structural damage, which is good news. Unfortunately, it is the second straight year that Swanson has dealt with injuries to begin the season. The Blue Jays could use his veteran presence in the bullpen.

The 31-year-old flashed the form that made him so dominant in 2023. Over the last 24.2 innings of 2024, he put up solid numbers with a 2.55 ERA and 27 strikeouts.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider says there’s no structural damage for Erik Swanson. Jays working now to determine next steps for the righty reliever. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 1, 2025

The Blue Jays bullpen has significantly improved this season with the addition of Jeff Hoffman and the return of Yimi Garcia. Swanson would help solidify the bullpen and provide leadership to the younger core.

