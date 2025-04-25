MLB Injury Update: Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Vierling, and Lucas Giolito nearing return

Three players who are nearing a return and who started the season on the injury list are Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Vierling and Lucas Giolito.

The return of all three players will play a part in enhancing their team's success. Let's take a look at how they're progressing with their rehab and when we will see them make their debuts this season.

Yankees, Tigers, Red Sox starters all making important progress in injury rehab

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton (torn tendons in both elbows) took a big stride in his rehab by hitting in on-field batting practice ahead of the Yankees' game in Cleveland on April 22. Stanton claims to be feeling better but isn’t sure when his rehab assignment will commence.

Giancarlo Stanton taking BP outdoors here in Cleveland. First time hitting outdoors during his rehab pic.twitter.com/PzqbhWoq1Y — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 22, 2025

The New York Yankees are missing Stanton's powerful bat in the lineup, though the team won't rush the injury-prone 35-year-old. While there's no set timeline for his return, May seems aggressive given the nature of the injury; a June or July return could be most likely. In Stanton's absence, Ben Rice has taken over and has done a solid job, slashing 288/.402/.603.

Not having Rice in the lineup would be a shame considering how he's been performing. That could allow New York to remain patient with Stanton's recovery, and may ultimately lead to the rare designated hitter platoon down the line.

Matt Vierling, Detroit Tigers

I can’t wait to see the Detroit Tigers add Gold Glove-caliber center fielder Parker Meadows in the future, but Matt Vierling will be a key player to get back—hopefully within a couple of weeks.#RepDetroit https://t.co/SBkHOYtKmf — Microwave Nick (@NickKohloff) April 22, 2025

Matt Vierling (right rotator cuff muscle strain) has been busy working in several areas to make his return to the Detroit Tigers, including throwing from 150 feet as part of his throwing program, in addition to doing fielding drills and hitting work.

He will have a checkup exam soon to get approval for game activity. His return to the lineup will be significant, as he posted 3.0 WAR and a .735 OPS last year. He can feasibly handle all three outfield positions, as well as first base and third base — that utility will prove key for a contending Tigers team.

Lucas Giolito, Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will soon be getting one of their rotation reinforcements back in Lucas Giolito (low-grade left hamstring strain). On April 20, he went five innings in the fourth start of his rehab assignment. He is anticipated to make his return with the team next week in Toronto.

Lucas Giolito is scheduled to make his final rehab start for the Woo Sox on Friday. He is expected to make his Red Sox debut next week in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/v9MVm3ZLKo — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) April 23, 2025

Giolito will need to work hard to make an impact, as there have been several starters who have been making an impression early with their performances on the mound in Boston, including ace Garrett Crochet.

He will make another start in the minors on April 25 before likely being activated. The long-anticipated return will be exciting for the 30-year-old who missed the 2024 season with surgery on his elbow. He'll have to compete with Sean Newcomb and Brayan Bello (who just returned from his own injury) for a spot in the rotation.

