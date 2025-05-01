MLB May Power Rankings: Dodgers, Giants and NL West dominating top 10

Prior to the season, we thought we knew what the 2025 MLB campaign had in store for us.

Obviously, once the games get going, our beliefs shift. Over the last month, we've received a good look at what teams are bringing to the table this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers looked their usual dominant selves to start the season, but had a rough stretch, losing six of nine games; however, they still find themselves at the top thanks to their otherwordly collection of talent.

Other preseason favorites are watching stars struggle or suffer injuries. One month in, how will the rankings play out, and which team jumped from the middle of the pack to the top four?

30. Colorado Rockies

Record (4-24), Division Standing (5th in NL West), Last Power Ranking (29)

Who thought a team could be worse than the White Sox?

The Rockies have already set a team record, but not the kind you want. They went 32 straight innings without scoring a run, breaking the record of 30 set in 2010.

The lone bright spot for fans to get excited about is rookie Jordan Beck. He struggled in his debut last season, but in 18 games this season, he has a 161 wRC+, 1.022 OPS, five home runs, 10 runs scored, and 10 runs batted in.

Jordan Beck joined Ty Cobb as the only two players in MLB history to hit their first 5 homers of a season in a 2 day span pic.twitter.com/kbl7YZi1bD — Sam (@sthorn_23) April 27, 2025

29. Chicago White Sox

Record (7-21), Division Standing (5th in AL Central), Last Power Ranking (30)

The White Soxs can't catch a break.

Martín Pérez had been stellar on the mound this season. After three games, he posted a 1.59 ERA with a 9.53 K/9 ratio, but he has been diagnosed with left elbow inflammation that will keep him out the rest of the year.

White Sox fans finally had something to be optimistic about, and now it's gone. The team's lone "standout" is Andrew Benintendi, who has a wRC+ of 93 and an OPS of .671. However, Edgar Quero and Brooks Baldwin look like promising rookies.

28. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record (11-18), Division Standing (5th in NL Central), Last Power Ranking (23)

The Pirates are wasting Paul Skenes's young career.

Oneil Cruz is the offensive standout with eight home runs, but he is the only hitter on the team with more than three home runs. Paul Skenes (2.39) and Andrew Heaney (1.72) have impressive ERAs, but no other starting pitcher has a figure lower than 4.00.

The front office did nothing this offseason despite having the fifth-most Competitive Balance Tax Space available. Skenes is a once-in-a-generation talent, and the front office needs to acquire more talent around the diamond before he can choose to stay or leave.

27. Miami Marlins

Record (12-16), Division Standing (5th in NL West) Last Power Ranking (28)

A massive youth movement has taken over Miami.

Based on service time, the Marlins have 13 rookies and eight second-year players on the 26-man roster. The offense is led by rookie Matt Mervis, who has a 119 wRC+, .827 OPS, seven home runs, 10 runs scored, 14 RBIs.

Max Meyer is in his second full MLB season and leads the starting rotation with a 3.18 ERA. He has a career-best 12.44 strikeouts per nine innings early on this season.

Meyer to the MAX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A2BcIfw5Ww — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 22, 2025

26. Baltimore Orioles

Record (11-17), Division Standing (5th in AL East), Last Power Ranking (7)

The Orioles thought wrong when they bet that the starting rotation would be okay without Corbin Burnes.

This starting rotation ranks 28th in starter ERA (5.62). Only Tomoyuki Sugano has an ERA under 5.00 (3.54), and Charlie Morton, brought in to somewhat fill the void of Burnes, has an ERA over 10.00 in five starts. Cedric Mullins is surprisingly the standout offensive player.

He's had a solid eight-year career, as his wOBA has been consistently above .310 in four of the last five seasons. His previous career high was .372 in 2021; however, the 30-year-old has far exceeded that total this season (.430).