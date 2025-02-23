MLB Preseason Power Rankings: Dodgers, Yankees, and upstart superteam round out top 3

The long winter is over. Baseball is back.

After a very busy offseason, every team is gearing up for a chance to win the World Series. You can probably guess who ranks first (and 30th) in this first edition of our 2025 MLB Power Rankings, but the rest of the league is in flux, with contenders and pretenders dotting the spectrum.

Let's dive right in.

30. Chicago White Sox

There is no optimism on the South Side of Chicago this season, but anything better than their 2024 season — when they finished with the worst record in MLB history (41-121) — is a step in the right direction.

Their best offseason move was trading ace Garrett Crochet for prospects. With no postseason runs in their near future, maximizing Crochet's short but stellar career and two years of team control to receive valuable long-term pieces was essential.

The team's worst move this offseason has been their inability to trade Luis Robert Jr. He is in his prime (27) and signed through the 2027 season, so with the White Sox in rebuild mode, a trade of Robert could bring the assets to substantially speed up the rebuild.

29. Colorado Rockies

The bright spot looking to this season is that the Rockies have 12 of their 14 salary-eligible players locked up through the 2026 season and beyond. Of the 21 arbitration-eligible players, only Austin Gomber is eligible for free agency in 2026, so the Rockies have plenty of space to continue rebuilding.

Adding Kyle Farmer to replace Brendan Rodgers was the team's best offseason move (there were few options). Farmer does not offer much upside offensively, but he is a viable stopgap second baseman until rookies Aaron Schunk and Adael Amador show they can perform in the major leagues.

Not re-signing Brendan Rodgers was the Rockies' most significant offseason loss. Rodgers was a consistent asset in the middle infield in three of the last four seasons (he missed 134 games in 2023, needing surgery on a left-shoulder labrum injury).

28. Miami Marlins

The Marlins' bright spots going into the upcoming season include getting 2022 Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara back after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and seeing if Xavier Edwards can repeat a stellar rookie season.

Xavier Edwards delivers two more runs! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ptpD1Qz0mr — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 31, 2024

The Marlins' enormous win this offseason was acquiring Max Acosta and Brayan Mendoza in the Jake Burger trade with the Texas Rangers. Both have shown outstanding success in the minors, and we may soon find out if their success will translate to the big leagues.

The worst move the Marlins made was signing Cal Quantril as the fifth starting pitcher. The front office knew they needed to fill the role but waited until early February to sign Quantril. Better options were available earlier in the offseason, and the Marlins have the most available Competitive Balance Tax Space to build a competitive roster.

27. St. Louis Cardinals

This section will not make St. Louis Cardinals fans feel better about the upcoming season. A team that made four straight postseason trips during the 2019-2022 seasons is now in full rebuild mode.

They have done nothing to improve the team, and Nolan Arenado used his no-trade clause to nix a deal with the Houston Astros, meaning Nolan Gorman is stuck coming off the bench or serving in spot-start duty. Arenado is reported to only be willing to drop the clause if he goes to one of five teams on his preferred destinations list.

If that is not their most notable offseason loss, it is losing Andrew Kittredge, who had a 2.80 ERA over 70.2 innings in his lone season in St. Louis. Although emotionally speaking for fans, it would be losing Paul Goldschmidt, who was integral to the Cardinals' success in his six seasons there.

26. Athletics

The Athletics' future is bright as they move to Sacramento for the upcoming season. Team Owner John Fisher refused to spend money on free agency while in Oakland, but he has changed that course by adding key veteran players.

Their most significant offseason moves were extending Brent Rooker and acquiring Luis Severino (free agents) and Jeffrey Springs (trade from Tampa Bay Rays).

There were no notable negative moves, so fans can be comforted knowing the future is looking good.