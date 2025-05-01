MLB May Power Rankings: Dodgers, Giants and NL West dominating top 10

5. New York Yankees

Record (17-12), Division Standing (1st in AL East), Last Power Ranking (2)

The Judge is in session.

Aaron Judge is well on his way to back-to-back AL MVP awards. In 111 at-bats, he has a 243 wRC+, 1.199 OPS, eight home runs, 25 runs scored, and 28 runs knocked in. The right fielder is carrying the team on offense, which is needed because the starting pitchers are struggling mightily. The Yankees are currently ranked 22nd in starter ERA (4.21).

CAPTAIN AMERICA 🇺🇲



Aaron Judge will lead Team USA in the 2026 #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/42w1z744nk — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2025

4. San Francisco Giants

Record (19-10), Division Standing (1st in NL West), Last Power Ranking (19)

The Giants have shocked the MLB world after a sub-par 2024 season.

The Giants' bullpen ranks second in ERA (2.30), while surprisingly, the starting rotation ranks 21st (4.20). However, ace Logan Webb has a 1.98 ERA and 10.90 strikeouts per nine innings over 36 1/3 frames.

In his sophomore season in the pros, Jung Ho Lee is the offensive leader thus far in 2025. The 26-year-old has been a leadoff hitter throughout his career, but with his success, he has found himself in the three-hole. He's posted a 158 wRC+, .930 OPS, 22 runs scored, and 16 runs knocked in.

3. San Diego Padres

Record (17-11), Division Standing (3rd in NL West), Last Power Ranking (8)

Have the Padres finally become the powerhouse general manager A.J. Preller has been building toward?

The pitching staff's team ERA (2.82) ranks second in baseball, has allowed the fewest runs (83), and the bullpen features no one with an ERA higher than 3.00. They've carried an offense riddled with injuries. Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth have been out since April 6 with no timetable for a return, and Luis Arráez has been out since the 20th with a concussion.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the lone bright spot of the current offense. His 188 wRC+, 1.040 OPS, eight home runs, 24 runs scored, 18 runs batted in, and seven stolen bases lead the team. The team has struggled over their last 10 games, going 3-7, but once the injuries are resolved, the offense is expected to return to form.

2. New York Mets

Record (20-9), Division Standing (1st in NL East), Last Power Ranking (3)

The Mets' spending spree this offseason was designed to avenge their NLCS defeat last season. So far, the experiment is working wonders.

Juan Soto is off to a lackluster start this season, leaving Pete Alonso to carrying the offense on his back. The first baseman carries a 200 wRC+, 1.088 OPS, six homers, 20 runs, and 27 runs batted in. The much-maligned pitching staff has also been wildly successful, ranking first in ERA (2.62). Tylor Megill and Kodai Senga both have an ERA under 1.80.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record (19-10), Division Standing (2nd in NL West), Last Power Ranking (1)

Will anyone surpass the Dodgers as the top dog?

The Dodgers reign at the top again, but the gap isn't as wide as it seemed before the season began. They only have a +17 run differential; however, that should stretch as the weather warms up.

Yoshinobu Yamatoto has been outstanding in his second season in the big leagues. He's thrown 34 innings with a 1.06 ERA and a stellar 11.38 strikeouts per nine innings. Once the rest of the rotation is healthy, the Dodgers will look every part the juggernaut most feared.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the @Dodgers is the only MLB pitcher in the modern era to have:



35+ strikeouts

5.00+ K/BB ratio

fewer than 20 hits allowed

fewer than 5 runs allowed



...over his first 5 starts of a season. pic.twitter.com/sfGJelmx6Z — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 19, 2025

