MLB News: ESPN's MLB exit, Pirates & Mets sign pitchers, Guardians owner passes

Another week of spring training means that we're another week closer to the regular season.

With the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off on March 18 and 19 in Tokyo to officially begin the 2025 campaign, the league has about four weeks from now to finalize rosters and prepare for Opening Day on March 27.

These are the biggest stories from around the league as the calendar prepares to flip to March.

ESPN Exiting MLB Space

In one of the biggest broadcasting stories in sports right now, Disney has pulled ESPN out of a rights deal with Major League Baseball. The 2025 season will be the final one in which baseball games can be watched on the channel and its accompanying streaming service, ESPN+.

In a memo from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the league said of the decision:

""We have had a long and mutually beneficial partnership with ESPN that dates back to its first MLB game in 1990. Unfortunately. in recent years, we have seen ESPN scale back their baseball coverage and investment in a way that is not consistent with the sport's appeal or performance on their platform. Given that MLB provides strong viewership, valuable demographics, and the exclusive right to cover unique events like the Home Run Derby, ESPN's demand to reduce rights fees is simply unacceptable. As a result, we have mutually agreed to terminate our agreement."

ESPN, which has been partnered with baseball for 35 years, used to show games nearly every night of the week. In recent years, though, it has only aired about 30 games per season, most of which came via Sunday Night Baseball.

With the sports giant exiting the space, expect streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime to bid for the right to exclusively broadcast primetime MLB games.

Guardians Owner Lawrence Dolan Passes

Since 2000, the Dolan family has owned the Cleveland Guardians/Indians after purchasing the franchise for more than $323 million. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2025, family patriarch Lawrence Dolan passed away.

The Cleveland Guardians are saddened to announce the passing of Lawrence Dolan, owner of the Cleveland Guardians.



Larry purchased the Cleveland Baseball Club on February 15, 2000, from Richard Jacobs. The 2025 season is the 26th year of ownership for the Dolan family, the… pic.twitter.com/NrUYg62mtg — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 24, 2025

The team struggled for much of the early part of Dolan's tenure, though it has become one of the most respected franchises in the sport in recent years.

In total, the team posted a 2,046-1,902 record with Lawrence Dolan at the helm, winning seven division titles and the 2016 AL Pennant. Though they ultimately lost, their participation in the 2016 World Series was memorable as part of one of the best championship series ever played.

He is survived by his son Paul, the current controlling owner of the team.

MLB News Lightning Round:

Mets sign Jose Ureña to minor-league pact

In serious need of additional starting pitching depth after losing both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas to injury early in camp, the New York Mets added Jose Ureña on a minor league deal that comes with a non-roster invite. He authored a 3.80 ERA in 109.0 innings with the Texas Rangers last season, making nine starts.

Jose Urena to Mets. Non-roster invite. In Majors $2M plus $750K PB’s — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 27, 2025

Pirates land Andrew Heany in late-February splash

In what could end up being one of the better moves of the offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates landed starter Andrew Heaney on a one-year, $5.25 million deal. He should slot into the rotation behind Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller. Over the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers, Heaney has pitched to a 4.22 ERA in 307 1/3 innings.

Source: LHP Andrew Heaney and the Pirates are in agreement on a 1-year, $5.25M deal with incentives@ByRobertMurray was first to report the signing — Andrew Destin (@AndrewDestin1) February 21, 2025

