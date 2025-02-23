MLB Preseason Power Rankings: Dodgers, Yankees, and upstart superteam round out top 3

25. Los Angeles Angels

The Angels were aggressive this offseason, adding veteran talent to complement their young roster, which showed bright spots in 2024. They could be competitive in 2025, but the real questions are: can Mike Trout stay healthy, and if the Angels struggle early, do they do their 33-year-old homegrown star justice by trading him to a contender?

Dear baseball gods,



Please give us a full season of Mike Trout

The team's notable offseason moves were trading for Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves and signing free agents Yusei Kikuchi and Kenley Jansen.

There have been more positive moves than negative, but losing Anthony Rendon (again) for potentially the entire season will only continue the narrative that he has the worst contract in baseball history.

24. Washington Nationals

The Nationals are incredibly young, with only four players over 30 on the 26-man roster, but they have shown that they can handle themselves well in the majors, and we will see if that carries over to 2025.

The Nationals made a significant move this offseason by trading for Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers. This move added a power hitter to the order behind Dylan Crews and James Wood.

The only impactful loss will be closer Kyle Finnegan's departure from the bullpen. He pitched 63.2 innings, posting a 3.68 ERA and converting 38 saves; however, free agent addition Jorge López should quickly fill the closer role.

23. Pittsburgh Pirates

The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes, is a must-watch on the mound. He experienced one of the best rookie seasons in MLB history, and it will be exciting to see how he pitches in the upcoming season.

There were no impactful additions, but re-signing Andrew McCutchen and signing Tommy Pham will bring experience to a young lineup that must score runs behind a young but impressive starting rotation.

Although the Pirates have their outfield positions set, letting Bryan De La Cruz enter free agency looks like a bad choice. At 28, he would have been an upgrade over McCutchen in the designated hitter role and an injury safety blanket.

22. Tampa Bay Rays

Rays fans can get excited because sensational pitchers Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen are back after missing substantial time last season.

Re-signing Rasmussen to a two-year $8.5 million contract was the most impactful addition to a young rotation that could rank at the top of MLB.

Drew Rasmussen looked phenomenal in a RP role! In 28.2 IP:



- .193 xBA against

- 25 K-BB%

- 1.98 xERA

- 32% Whiff rate

- 86.2 AVG EV allowed



Going at 200+ ADP Rasmussen is an absolute steal while transitioning back to a SP!

pic.twitter.com/UE2XDVI72p — Andrew DeCeglie (@Andrew_FBB) February 21, 2025

Although the Rays have six qualified starting pitchers, trading away proven veteran Jeffrey Springs to the Athletics could hurt them if their young pitchers struggle or cannot stay healthy.

21. Minnesota Twins

The Twins were thought to be contenders for the AL Central last season but fell four games out of a Wild Card berth.

Adding reliever Danny Coulombe is not the sexiest free agent name for fans, but it was a smart move because he brings his 2.12 ERA in 29.2 innings to a bullpen that ranked 21st in the former department last season.

Losing Carlos Santana and his much-needed power leaves an offense that needs to put up runs with its starting rotation, which has a viable top three but plenty of question marks after Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober, and Joe Ryan.