MLB Rumors: Winter Meeting buzz surrounding Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and more

Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes has finished top-10 in the Cy Young voting for five straight years, including a victory in 2021, but with all the top teams honed in on Juan Soto, he'll have to wait a little before finding his next home.

A marquee pitcher with his track record has not hit the market since Gerrit Cole in 2019. When he signs, it will likely be for more money than Blake Snell got from the Dodgers. Burnes's suitors include the Giants, the Red Sox, the Blue Jays, the Yankees, the Orioles, the Padres, the Cubs, and the Dodgers.