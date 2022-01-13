MLB Rumors: Winter Meeting buzz surrounding Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and more

Max Fried

Max Fried doesn't have Corbin Burnes's Cy Young pedigree, but the pair have had nearly identical ERAs since 2020. He's a hero in Atlanta, where he threw six scoreless innings in the Braves' series-clinching game in the 2021 World Series. However, like Burnes, Fried's market has yet to develop because many of his suitors are busy with Soto.

Teams may question Fried's durability because he missed half of 2023 with a forearm injury, and forearm injuries are sometimes a precursor to Tommy John surgery, which he's already had once in 2015.

Still, the AAV of his contract should be on par with Snell and Burnes. Michael Kay reported on December 4th that the Yankees have had contact with Fried's team. The Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox, Tigers, Braves, Giants, Mets, Dodgers, and Angels are also in the running.