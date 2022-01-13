MLB Rumors: Winter Meeting buzz surrounding Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and more

Willy Adames

Willy Adames is a free agent after the best season of his career in 2024. The 29-year-old shortstop has many suitors because he's open to switching positions, but his market is still in its infancy.

The Mets, Astros, Dodgers, Braves, Yankees, Phillies, Giants, and incumbent Brewers are all possible fits.

In an emerging story, Mark Feinsand believes the Yankees will go hard after Adames if they fail to re-sign Soto. He appears headed for a contract well north of $100M, and if he re-signs in Milwaukee, it would be one of the largest contracts in Brewers franchise history.