MLB's Top 5 starting pitching prospects on the cusp of breaking out

4. Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates

Between Paul Skenes and Jared Jones, Pirates fans have a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future of their starting rotation, but they might have another frontline starter on the horizon. Bubba Chandler is currently the No. 1 prospect in Pittsburgh's system and comes in ranked as the 11th best prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Chandler was drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft out of North Oconee High School in Georgia as a two-way player and a two-sport athlete. He was dominating both on the mound and at the plate in high school and was also committed to Clemson to play quarterback for their football team.

If anything, that speaks to Chandler's athletic and physical ability. After continuing as a two-way player through his first full professional season, Chandler decided to focus on pitching, which has paid off.

Because it wasn't until 2023 that Chandler became a full-time pitcher, his game on the mound is still a little raw. His command and development of his secondary pitches needs some more time, but he still has a ton of upside.

2024 was his best year yet and was really first time he started to come into his own as a pitcher and not just an athlete that can throw. Over 119.2 innings at Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, Chandler posted a 3.08 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 1.02 WHIP, and a 22.3 K-BB%.

He's shown a ton of improvement year-to-year since becoming a full-time pitcher and will only get better with more experience.

Chandler's premier pitch is his 70-grade fastball which has ran up to 99 mph and sits anywhere from 95 to 97 mph on average. His main secondaries are a slider and changeup, but he has also flashed a curveball from time to time. The development of those pitches along with his control or command will really make or break whether he's a big league starter or a back-end reliever. He's currently projected to open the season in Triple-A, but I have no doubts we will see him debut sooner rather than later.