MLB Top Prospect Spotlight: A dominant week for Jacob Misiorowski

For at least the last decade or so, the Milwaukee Brewers have been regarded as one of the best organizations in baseball when it comes to pitching development. Unfortunately for the Brew Crew thus far in 2025, the performance of the pitching staff hasn't quite lived up to their typical standard, and has, in fact, been one of the worst staffs in baseball.

However, they soon could be getting reinforcements to provide a spark in the form of their top pitching prospect, flame-throwing right-handed pitcher, Jacob Misiorowski. The 23-year-old comes in ranked as the 96th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline and 44th by Baseball America.

Jacob Misiorowski's rise through Milwaukee Brewers' system

Misiorowski has always had a lot of arm talent, but he wasn't a very highly touted draft prospect in 2022. He came out of the JUCO ranks as a product of Crowder Junior College in Missouri. The Brewers really liked his potential as a pitcher due to his long levers and high-end velocity, which led to them taking him with their second-round pick (63rd overall) as somewhat of a flyer.

Misiorowski's game is pretty simple — he pairs very elite stuff with very little command. In his introduction to professional baseball in 2022, he threw 1 1/3 for Low-A Carolina and walked seven batters. That's the type of risk that comes with a profile like Misiorowski's, but him and the Brewers have made it work, as he's close to making his big league debut.

His first full season in pro ball is really where Misiorowski put his name on the map as a potential top prospect. He started the year at Low-A and advanced as high as Double-A Biloxi. Across three levels in 2023, Misiorowski posted a 3.41 ERA in 71.1 innings over 20 starts. He also struck out 35% of the batters he faced while opposing hitters only hit .165 off of him. Both marks ranked fifth among all minor league pitchers.

Misiorowski picked up where he left off at Double-A in 2024 and was promoted to Triple-A Nashville after 19 starts. However, he was transitioned to the bullpen upon his arrival to Nashville. As he progressed through the minors, it was becoming pretty clear that he was heading in the route of a high-leverage reliever rather than a starter due to the extreme elite stuff/poor command profile.

Jacob Misiorowski's dominant week at Triple-A

Despite having been moved into a closer's role late last year, Misiorowski has once again been starting games thus far in 2025, which leads me to believe the Brewers might be trying to ramp him up into starting games for Milwaukee at some point as he continues to refine his control. He has started in in five of his six appearances this year and has not disappointed.

Misiorowski made two starts this week, both coming against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A affiliate), and was just about as dominant as a pitcher can be over an 11-inning stretch. His first start came on Tuesday night, where he fired off six shutout innings while allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

Quality stuff from Jacob Misiorowski tonight!



6.0 IP

1 H

0 R

8 K

1 BB pic.twitter.com/U1mqtf3LQH — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) April 23, 2025

His second start came on Sunday afternoon, and Misiorowski was nothing short of excellent once again. He threw five innings in that one, also not allowing a run while yielding just three hits and no walks against nine strikeouts. It's tough to tell exactly what the Brewers are planing for Misiorowski, but if they tweaked something to help him with his command, it looks like it's paying off. His 14.4 BB% from last year is down to 11.5% this year, while his 30.5% strikeout rate from last year is up to 33.6% in 2025.

Misiorowski's elite arsenal was on display all week. He leaned heavily on his 80-grade fastball to get plenty of whiffs up in the zone due to his great extension and flat approach angle. Paired with upper-90s velocity, hitters are lucky to get their bats on the ball, and it is deservedly one of the best pitches in all of Minor League Baseball. His slider and curveball are both also plus-offerings that he found a lot of success with. They can play at the big league level if he's commanding them well enough.

Misiorowski's 17 strikeouts on the week led all Triple-A pitchers and ranked second among all minor league pitchers. His 38 total strikeouts on the season also ranks second among MiLB pitchers and leads Triple-A. His 1.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP on the season both rank sixth among Triple-A pitchers.

If Misiorowski can sustain this level of success he has found thus far in 2025, there's no doubt that he will force Milwaukee's hands into an early call-up.

