Move over Roki Sasaki, there's a new Japanese phenom ready to take MLB by storm

If I told you that a baseball player posted a .318/.458/.711 slash line with 56 home runs and practically equal walks (19.3%) and strikeouts (20.9%), you'd probably tell me that I was talking about Barry Bonds or Sammy Sosa.

If I told you that season took place in 2022, you'd probably guess that I was talking about Aaron Judge, though even in that historically great camapign, the New York Yankees outfielder didn't top a .700 slugging percentage.

Instead, the author of that titanic performance is Munetaka Murakami, Japanese wunderkind. A 25-year-old currently mashing his way through the NPB for the Yakult Swallows, Murakami is due to be posted following the 2025 season.

Like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki before him, Murakami is destined to become the story of the offseason.

Munetaka Murakami will be the best MLB free agent in 2025

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed his 14-year, $500 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, it became clear that Kyle Tucker would be the most sought-after player on the free agent market next winter.

And, sure. That's probably still true, especially with the absurdly good start Tucker is having with the Cubs this season. Assuming he doesn't sign an extension, the right fielder will get the richest free agent contract of any player in the 2025-26 offseason.

But at 29 years old come next Opening Day, Tucker is already in the midst of his prime. But the end of his next contract, he'll be well beyond it.

On the other hand, there's Murakami, who won't turn 26 until next February. Admittedly, he hasn't been quite as good in recent seasons, slashing .250/.377/.486 with 64 homers from 2023-24.

But, still, that's a mighty impressive profile for a guy in his mid-20s, and the fact that he's already proven capable of a historic offensive season should be more than enough to get front offices licking their chops at the chance to sign him.

In case you need any extra evidence this guy is special, I'll remind you what he did to the USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic Finals at 23 years old.

Unlike Sasaki, Murakami won't be subject to posting system restrictions because of his age. Once the Yakult Swallows make him available, every team that can afford a nine-figure contract will be banging on his door.

Yes, there are some questions about his future defensive home (he's a third baseman, but most scouts suspect he'll move to first in the MLB), as well as concerns about his downward-trending strikeout rate and issues with high-octane velocity.

But all the recent NPB stars that have come over to the MLB have proven the success rate for the transition is high. If you believe that his 2022 season wasn't an egregious outlier, then you believe that he's capable of being a generational talent stateside.

Only time will tell what kind of contract Murakami demands, and if anyone besides the Dodgers can convince him to sign. But, if you're looking for an impending free agent with north star potential that won't cost you $500 million, odds are Murakami is your man.

