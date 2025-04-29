MLB free agency was as active as ever this past offseason, with teams spending in excess of $2 billion on players (though, admittedly, Juan Soto had a lot to do with that figure).

Let's take a look at how five of the best player who switched teams over the winter have been settling in with their new clubhouses and what's gone right and wrong so far.

How are MLB's biggest free agent signings performing in 2025?

Anthony Santander, Toronto Blue Jays

The man affably known as "Tony Taters", the former Baltimore Orioles slugger signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year, $92.5 million contract on January 20th. The Blue Jays signed him to help with lineup protection for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as the slugger hit 44 home runs last season with the Orioles.

This is exactly the type of pulled, hard-hit swing that #BlueJays need to see more of from Anthony Santander.



401 feet & 104.8 mph 💣 pic.twitter.com/AQs0e9YiwK — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) April 27, 2025

Santander is known for being a slow starter but is slowly starting to come into his power with three bombs on the season and 19 hits. The Blue Jays will need more of his raw power, especially with runners on base.

The most obvious area for improvement is Santander's chase rate (31.7%), though there will always be an element of swing and miss to his game. So long as the outfielder is giving the Blue Jays plenty of pop, they'll be happy paying him $18.5 million annually.

Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox

The former Houston Astros prized third baseman, Alex Bregman signed a three-year contract worth $120 million on February 15 with the Boston Red Sox. The Bregman sweepstakes were one of the most talked about topics during the offseason.

Ultimately, with the impressive career 1.240 OPS Bregman has hitting at Fenway Park, it was hard for him to pass up on signing with the Red Sox.

Alex Bregman was a BEAST with the bat today 😤 pic.twitter.com/FnLUNyD7pn — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2025

So far this season, the two-time World Series champion has a .319 batting average, with five home runs, and 22 RBI. That latter figure ranks 12th on the MLB RBI leader list through April. Bregman has provided the Red Sox with a huge offensive boost at the hot corner, as they currently are second in the AL East.

Corbin Burnes, Arizona Diamondbacks

Former Baltimore Orioles starter Corbin Burnes signed with the Diamondbacks on a six-year deal worth $210 million. The former 2021 NL Cy Young winner and four-time All-Star is sporting a 0-1 record with a 4.05 ERA with 25 strikeouts thus far.

The 30-year-old has showcased some struggles with his control on the mound. This has led to a high walk rate (10.5 %). Burnes has given up 12 walks across five starts and in his first two starts of the season, he combined to walk seven batters.

He's still working to find his form in the desert, though that's true of the team's entire starting rotation save for Brandon Pfaadt. Burnes should settle in as the ace of one of the best teams in the loaded NL West.

Corbin Burnes, Bullseye 96mph Cutter. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ne8wPXE8dU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 25, 2025

Willy Adames, San Francisco Giants

Former Milwaukee Brewer shortstop Willy Adames signed a blockbuster deal worth $182 million on a seven-year term with the San Francisco Giants at the Winter Meetings. The 29-year-old should fit in well with the team as part of a dynamic duo with third baseman Matt Chapman. However, so far this season, he's recorded just one home run and a pitiful .542 OPS.

Willy Adames blasts his first home run as a member of the @SFGiants 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ywcxd5Gpt3 — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2025

While the Giants haven't received significant offensive contributions from Adames, they have still been successful in the NL West. They've been keeping up with the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers and are currently tied for first in the division with a 19-10 record.

But Adames is still looking to get into a better rhythm with his new team. Coming off a top-10 MVP finish in 2024, the shortstop has a long way to go with the bat and his glove in order to live up to his contract.

Max Fried, New York Yankees

Former Atlanta Braves left-handed starter Max Fried signed an eight-year $218 million deal on December 17th with the Bronx Bombers. Unlike Burnes, who has had struggles settling in with the Diamondbacks, Fried has had smooth sailing in New York with a perfect 5-0 record and a 1.43 ERA with 33 strikeouts.

Max Fried’s 1.43 ERA is the 7TH LOWEST among all MLB starting pitchers🔥



ACE.#Yankees pic.twitter.com/1TgTDiagou — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 28, 2025

In his most recent outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, Fried picked up the victory going six innings, striking out three and only surrendering one run. The three-time Gold Glover ranks in the 78th percentile with a 5.7% walk rate and in the 74th percentile with an average exit velocity of 87.8 mph.

Suffice to say that Fried has molded himself into the ace of the Yankees' starting rotation this year. As long as he's dealing, the team will be able to stomach the loss of Gerrit Cole for the season.

