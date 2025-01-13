Red Sox Rumors: Masataka Yoshida update makes no sense

Masataka Yoshida is currently on the mend from a shoulder surgery that threatens his availability for the start of the 2025 season, though the latest update from Red Sox manager Alex Cora could suggest that he's closer to returning that initially expected.

Speaking to fans at Fenway Fest, Cora noted that the plan is for Yoshida to play the outfield, once he's fully healthy (as relayed by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com):

"Yeah, our outfield defense was great last year, but in a perfect world, if he [Yoshida] was healthy, he was going to play the outfield. The throwing part of it wasn’t there so that’s the reason he actually didn’t play. Hopefully, we can get him there and we can use him in the outfield, too." Alex Cora, at Fenway Fest 2025

Fans of the Red Sox undoubtedly had a look of confusion on their face when hearing that, as the team already employs Jarren Durran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield. All three are significantly better defenders than Yoshida, healthy arm or not.

Boston also has Rob Refsnyder in place as major league depth, and top prospect Roman Anthony could make his MLB debut as soon as this upcoming season. Perhaps as a "break glass in case of emergency" depth option, Yoshida can have some ancillary value as an outfielder, but his best fit for this roster is as a full-time DH.

Cora May Just Be Trying To Boost Yoshida's Trade Value

We already examined what a Yoshida trade could look like back in December — when it seemed like the Red Sox were a legitimate contender for Juan Soto's services — but current rumors continue to suggest that Boston will have a hard time finding a taker for the 31-year-old.

Since signing a five-year, $90-million contract in December 2022, Yoshida has mostly lived up to his profile, but failed to deliver on the great ceiling that his seven-year run in the NPB with the Orix Buffaloes portended: a .327/.421/.539 slash line with 133 home runs.

Over his first two seasons with the Red Sox, the former outfielder has played in 248 of a possible 324 games, accrued 2.8 WAR, posted an OPS of .775 and OPS+ of 111, and produced 82 extra-base hits. That’s hardly a porous performance, but for a guy making $18 million per year — tied for the third-highest figure on the team last year, behind only Rafael Devers and Trevor Story — it pales in comparison to what the team needs.

Yoshida simply won't command much in a trade as a designated hitter without a ton of over-the-fence power. However, improved plate discipline (his strikeout and walk rates improved from 2023 to 2024), and an increased fly ball rate (19.4% in 2023, 24.4% in 2024) could have at least given the Red Sox some added leverage in discussions.

There's an argument to be made that Yoshida managed an above-average season at the plate despite playing hurt all year, and that he could improve once he's fully healthy. Still, no team will be chomping at the bit to acquire $54 million in remaining salary for a player who went under the knife just a few months ago.

And yet, there's not really anywhere else for the Red Sox to go with him. His defensive metrics say all they need to about his future in the outfield: there isn't one.

Assuming Yoshida is on the Red Sox roster come Opening Day, it sounds like fans should expect to see him in the lineup within the first couple of months of regular season action. Just don't anticipate seeing him take too many turns on the outfield grass in Fenway.

