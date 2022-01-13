Call to the pen
Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge made extra layer of MLB history with runaway MVP wins

On top of making the World Series in 2024, the pair of superstars set new milestones with their unquestioned MVP awards.

By Brandon Glick|
Shohei Ohtani celebrates the Dodgers' World Series victory - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 5
Shohei Ohtani celebrates the Dodgers' World Series victory - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 5 | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

When the MLB Awards finalists were named ten days ago, every fan and their mother knew what would happen tonight. As expected, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have been named the MVPs of the 2024 baseball season.

Their victories were as dominant as their seasons, as both won the top award in their respective leagues in unanimous fashion.

In fact, it's just the second time in league history that a pair of players have won the MVP award unanimously in the same year. Last year, Ohtani (then with the L.A. Angles) joined Ronald Acuna Jr. as the first pair of MVPs to win the award without any blemishes in the voting process.

As you might expect, it's not the only history Judge and Ohtani made on Thursday night.

Ohtani wins third unanimous MVP, Judge nabs first

Ohtani won his first unanimous MVP award in 2021, and has now followed it with perfect performances last year and this year. He is the only player in league history to win multiple unanimous MVP awards, and is now the only player to win the MVP award unanimously in both leagues.

Judge, meanwhile, became only the second Yankee to win the award unanimously, joining Mickey Mantle (1956).

Including this year's victories, there have now been 23 players in MLB history to win unanimous MVP awards.

Unanimous MVP Winner

Year

Team

Hank Greenberg

1935

Tigers

Carl Hubbell

1936

Giants

Al Rosen

1953

Guardians

Mickey Mantle

1956

Yankees

Frank Robinson

1966

Orioles

Orlando Cepeda

1967

Cardinals

Denny McLain

1968

Tigers

Reggie Jackson

1973

Athletics

Mike Schmidt

1980

Phillies

Jose Canseco

1988

Athletics

Frank Thomas

1993

White Sox

Jeff Bagwell

1994

Astros (NL)

Ken Caminiti

1996

Padres

Ken Griffey Jr.

1997

Mariners

Barry Bonds

2002

Giants

Albert Pujols

2009

Cardinals

Mike Trout

2014

Angels

Bryce Harper

2015

Nationals

Shohei Ohtani

2021

Angels

Shohei Ohtani

2023

Angels

Ronald Acuna Jr.

2023

Braves

Shohei Ohtani

2024

Dodgers

Aaron Judge

2024

Yankees

In his first season in the National League, Ohtani wasn't able to live up to his two-way status due to an ongoing recover from Tommy John surgery. However, like Babe Ruth before him, being able to focus solely on hitting (as the Dodgers' primary DH) turned him into an offensive juggernaut, the likes of which the game hasn't seen before.

He became the first player in MLB history to post a 50/50 season, leading the NL in WAR (9.2), plate appearances (731), home runs (54), RBIs (130), on-base percentage (.390), slugging percentage (.646), OPS (1.036), OPS+ (190), and total bases (411), and he tacked on 59 steals for good measure. Suffice to say, he's living up to that $700 million contract.

Ohtani's win also means he is the only primary designated hitter to win the MVP award, an astonishing feat considering both of his previous unanimous wins were backed by the fact that he was a star as both a pitcher and a hitter.

Over in the American League Judge took advantage of Ohtani's exodus to the senior circuit, leading the AL in WAR (10.8), home runs (58), RBIs (144), walks (133), on-base percentage (.458), slugging percentage (.701), OPS (1.159), OPS+ (223), and total bases (392). Outside of his home run total, each of those figures were improvements over his first MVP season in 2022, when he edged out Ohtani.

After that legendary MVP race two years ago, voters were evidently relieved to not have to make a choice between Ohtani and Judge again this year.

