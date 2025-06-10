It's a lot of fun to watch a top prospect that came into an organization with high hopes advance all the way through the minors and become a notable MLB player. What's even more rewarding for big league organizations is developing a player that might not have had any MLB buzz turn into a prospect worthy of recognition.

These 30 players certainly fit that bill as bright spots deep in farm systems. The goal here is to identify one prospect from each organization that is a "hidden gem" that we can look back on in a few years and not have to wonder where they came from. The rules are simple - no top ten organizational prospects (MLB Pipeline), and preferably players that are unranked.

The Best Hidden Gem Prospect in Every MLB Team's Farm System

Arizona Diamondbacks - Cristofer Torin, SS/2B, A+, Org ranking: #14

Torin is a 20-year-old infielder that joined Arizona'a system as a part of the 2022 international signing class out of Venezuela. He has emerged as one of the better on-base threats for the young Snakes, with plus contact skills and the athletic upside to swipe 20 bases a season. His defense up the middle has improved a lot with experience, and he's looking like he can stick as an above-average shortstop. There's certainly a path to the big leagues for him if he can grow into some more power at the plate.

Athletics - Wei-En Lin, LHP, A, Org Ranking: N/A

Lin joined the Athletics just a year ago, signing out of Taiwan in June. 2025 has been his first taste of professional baseball stateside, and the lefty has settled right in. At 19 years old, his control of the strike zone and ability to limit walks is beyond impressive. Minimum 40 innings pitched, his 2.7 walk rate is the second lowest in all of Minor League Baseball, while he's one of just four pitchers 20 or younger with a walk rate below 5.0. There hasn't been a shortage of swing and miss either, as he's striking out over 33% of the batters he has faced on his low-90s fastball, big curve, and a changeup that has flashed above-average results.

Atlanta Braves - Cedric De Grandpre, RHP, A+, Org ranking: N/A

A JUCO product out of Chipola College, the 23-year-old De Grandpre was a 13th-round pick by the Braves in the 2022 draft. The right hander missed all of 2024 due to a wrist injury, but has looked even better than he was before the injury here in 2025. It has only been 12 and 1/3 innings across three starts thus far, but De Grandpre is striking out 44.9% of the batters he's facing and has yet to give up a run. He features a mid-90s fastball that plays up due to his delivery, along with a sweeping slider and a changeup he has shown some feel for. He's definitely a pitcher to keep track of, as he was on a good trajectory prior to missing 2024.

Baltimore Orioles - Yasmil Bucce, C/1B, A, Org rank: N/A

A member of the 2021 international signing class out of Venezuela, the 20-year-old Bucce has broken out as a legitimate prospect to keep an eye on. His start to his professional career was a bit shaky, as he spent four seasons across the Dominican Summer League and the Florida Complex League where he was mediocre at best. Now in 2025, Bucce is playing at Low-A Delmarva in his first year of full-season ball, and is posting career numbers. He has played in more games already than in any other season, and his 160 wRC+ leads all Orioles full-season Minor League hitters. He's a switch-hitting catcher who is showing great feel to hit and discipline from both sides of the plate - where have the Orioles seen that before?

Boston Red Sox - Brandon Clarke, LHP, A+, Org rank: #28

A 22-year-old JUCO product out of State College of Florida, Brandon Clarke was Boston's fifth-round pick just a year ago. In his first season of pro ball, he has burst on to the scene as a pitcher that can shoot up prospect rankings as the Red Sox stretch him out as a starter. He has made seven starts across Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville, but has not completed five innings in a start yet. His future as a starter is still unknown, but what we do know is that his stuff is as nasty as it gets. He can run his fastball up to 100 mph and is unhittable when located well, and also features two slider shapes along with a changeup that's in the works. Opposing hitters are only hitting .084 off of Clarke - a mark that ranks third in the minors among pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched.

Chicago Cubs - Jostin Florentino, RHP, CPX, Org rank: N/A

A member of the 2023 international signing class out of the Dominican Republic, 20-year-old Florentino is laying a solid foundation for future success. He's still in rookie ball, pitching in the Arizona Complex League after spending two years in the Dominican Summer League. The command for his age is really impressive, as he's posted a sub-10.0 walk rate every year and he has also turned up his strikeout stuff. His 31.9 K-BB% leads all Cubs minor leaguers with at least ten innings pitched. He has room to continue filling out his 6'0" frame, so Florentino can certainly become a premier pitching prospect given the polish he has already shown.

Chicago White Sox - Jeral Perez, 2B/SS, A+, Org rank: #18

Perez was originally a part of the Dodgers' farm system, signing with them in 2022 out of the Dominican Republic before joining the White Sox as part of the trade that sent Michael Kopech to the Dodgers last year. He has been very consistent at each of his stops in the minors thus far, posting some of the best power numbers at each level. His power profile is advanced for a minor league middle infielder, which is in large part due to his ability to get the ball in the air to the pull-side at a high rate. He currently leads all White Sox minor league hitters with eleven home runs,

Cincinnati Reds - Ichiro Cano, 3B, CPX, Org rank: N/A

The name alone deserves some recognition for this left-handed hitting third baseman. Cano was an international free agent that signed with the Reds in 2024 out of Mexico. Given he's only 20 years old with room to grow along with a refined plate approach, there's a lot to dream on with Cano. He really cleaned up his swing decisions and improved his contact rates upon his transition from the Dominican Summer League to the Arizona Complex League. He's drawing walks at a 30.8% rate, a mark that leads all Complex League hitters, so the foundation is there for him to start tapping into power as he matures.

Cleveland Guardians - Tommy Hawke, OF, A, Org rank: N/A

A sixth-round pick to the Guardians in the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest, Tommy Hawke is looking like the heir to Chandler Simpson as the fastest player in Minor League Baseball. He has stolen 92 bases in his professional career thus far and is up to a minor league-leading 53 steals at Low-A Lynchburg. He's striking out at a higher rate than Simpson, but he's drawing more walks too, and still displays above-average contact skills that are tailored to his speed. His defense in center field is excellent as well, so this is a player that can be a difference-maker on his first day in the big leagues.

Colorado Rockies - Welinton Herrera, LHP, AA, Org rank: #20

A member of the 2021 international signing class out of the Dominican Republic, Herrera is starting to catch some steam as a legitimate pitching prospect. He spent a lot of time in the lower levels of Colorado's system before advancing to Double-A Hartford earlier this year. He has worked exclusively out of the bullpen throughout his professional career, which puts a cap on what he can produce, but he has the makings of a high-leverage reliever. He has a mid to upper-90s fastball that plays up due to his low arm slot and ability to drive it through the top of the zone, making it one of the best heaters in the minors. He's up to a 42.4% strikeout rate across 20 appearances between Double-A and High-A Spokane.

Detroit Tigers - Eddy Felix, RHP, CPX, Org rank: N/A

Signed to the Tigers out of Mexico in 2022, Felix missed a year of development early on due to an injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2023 season. However, he returned to the Dominican Summer League in 2024, seemingly picking back up where he left off. Now in the Florida Complex League in 2025, he's looking like one of Detroit's best young pitchers. It's still a small sample, as he has made only five starts, but he's improving upon what he already showed were his strengths in the DSL. The 21-year-old owns a 36.7% strikeout rate to just a 5.1% walk rate, good for the best K-BB% (31.6) among Tigers minor leaguers with at least 20 innings pitched. He throws a mid-90s fastball along with two breaking balls, so until he develops another arm-side pitch, he looks like an effective bullpen arm at worst.

Houston Astros - Joseph Sullivan, OF, A+, Org rank: #11

Emerging as one of Houston's top outfield prospects, Sullivan is still under the radar, as he was only drafted in the seventh round to the Astros out of South Alabama a year ago. In a quick cup of coffee at Low-A Fayetteville last year, he showed off his advanced approach at the plate, walking more than he struck out, and is now turning that into power this year. His 12 home runs rank second among all Astros minor league hitters, while he is drawing walks at a 21.6% rate. He has above-average speed on the bases and has the tools to stick as at least an average defender in center field, which adds to his future value. Sullivan looks like he's on a trajectory towards being a 20 home run/20 stolen base threat.

Kansas City Royals - AJ Causey, RHP, A+, Org rank: N/A

With the amount of high-end draft picks to come out of the University of Tennessee last year, it's easy to fly under the radar as a fifth-round pick in 2024 as a member of the Volunteers. Of his former College World Series winning teammates, Causey has actually been one of the more successful players in the pro ranks. In 30 innings at High-A Quad Cities, the righty owns a 1.50 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP while opposing batters are hitting just .194 off of him. He's displaying excellent command of the strike zone while also missing a healthy amount of bats, both of which will help him advance through the system quickly, as well as climb prospect rankings.

Los Angeles Angels - Ubaldo Soto, RHP, CPX, Org rank: #29

This 18-year-old right-hander was a member of the 2023 international signing class out of the Dominican Republic at just the age of 16. Soto spent two seasons in the Dominican Summer League, where he looked a lot better than his age suggested. He posted a sub-2.00 ERA - mainly as a starter -in each of his seasons in the DSL, and managed to keep his walk rate below 10% in 2024, something you don't see too often at the level, let alone from a 17-year-old. In his first pro season stateside, he is still dealing and has also increased his strikeout rate as he has grown into his 6'2" frame more, adding velocity.

Miami Marlins - Josh White, RHP, AA, Org rank: N/A

A fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of California, Josh White has primarily served as a bullpen arm throughout his professional career. He started as many as nine games in 2023, so there is some upside for him as a starter, but something is certainly clicking for him as a reliever here in 2025. In 25 and 2/3 innings out of the bullpen for Double-A Pensacola, the 24-year-old right hander is striking out 45.5% of the batters he's facing, well over a 10% increase from last year. Minimum 20 innings pitched, it's the third-highest strikeout rate among all minor league pitchers this year. The Marlins have a solid track record in developing pitchers, so they might have made a tweak to him that's worth following.

Milwaukee Brewers - Marco Dinges, C, A+, Org rank: N/A

Despite joining the pro ranks just last year as a fourth-round pick out of Florida State, Marco Dinges is already looking like a legitimate catching prospect. His bat is taking off even while he's learning the demands of catching at the professional level. He got on base at a 50% clip at Low-A Carolina before earning a promotion to High-A Wisconsin. Minimum 100 plate appearances, his 167 wRC+ across both levels this year ranks fifth among minor league catchers, while he's still walking at the same rate he's striking out at. With the type of success he's having at the plate, anything he does behind the plate is a nice addition - a rare thing to say about a catcher when it's usually vice versa.

Minnesota Twins - Jay Thomason, 3B, A+, Org rank: N/A

A 17th-round draft pick out of Air Force last year as a senior, Thomason's ceiling isn't super high, but he could be a fun prospect that might click as a legitimate power hitter. His hit tool is fringy at best, as he's consistently striking out over 25% of the time dating back to his amateur days, but he has some light-tower power in the bat. He's up to eight home runs in his first full season in the pros while slugging .559, and also shows excellent plate discipline that has yielded a 19.9% walk rate. That number becomes a lot more important when you realize he's also on pace to steal 30+ bases this year. He could become an exciting power/speed threat that the Twins landed for just $50,000 out of the draft.

New York Mets - Dylan Ross, RHP, AA, Org rank: N/A

A 13th-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Georgia, Dylan Ross didn't actually make his professional debut until September of last year. He went down with Tommy John surgery at the beginning of his junior season at Georgia, but the Mets still took a chance on him. Setbacks kept him sidelined for the entirety of 2023 and most of 2024. He has only thrown 21 career innings to this point for the Mets, but the patience has seemed to pay off early. He has pitched for both High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton this year, and has struck out 44.7% of the batters he has faced out of the bullpen. He's still only pitching in one-inning stints as he continues to return to pre-injury form, but the physical tooks are there for him to be stretched out as a starter.

New York Yankees - Dylan Jasso, 3B/2B, AA, Org rank: N/A

It's rare that a young international free agent can come stateside, surpass the Dominican Summer League, and get a taste of Low-A in the same season all while being effective. Dylan Jasso, the 22-year-old infielder out of Mexico, did just that after he signed with the Yankees in 2023. Between Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley in 2024, the Yankees were confident in him opening 2025 with Double-A Somerset. He plays above-average defense at multiple positions, which has helped carry him through the system, but he has also managed to post a career year offensively, owning a 139 wRC+ and nine home runs - well on his way to a career high.

Philadelphia Phillies - Aroon Escobar, 2B, A, Org rank: #13

A member of Philadelphia's international signing class in 2022 out of Venezuela, Escobar emerged as a potential riser in the Phillies system last year in the Florida Complex League. In his first year of full-season ball at Low-A Clearwater, Escobar is becoming a prospect worthy of some notice. He has blown past his career high in home runs while keeping his strikeout rate more than manageable despite deploying a more aggressive approach. He's playing a quality second base too, and has shown he has the arm to make a move over to third, if the bat continues to play.

Pittsburgh Pirates - Keiner Delgado, SS/2B/3B, A+, Org rank: #26

Delgado joined the professional ranks as a Yankee in 2021, signing out of Venezuela before he was traded to the Pirates prior to the 2024 season. A 21-year-old utility infielder, Delgado features some sneaky pop as a switch-hitter despite standing in at just 5'7" and 145 pounds. His defensive versatility and instincts on the bases that have allowed him to steal 20+ bases in three different seasons set a high floor for Delgado. On top of those skills, only one Pirate minor leaguer has hit more home runs than him here in 2025, so this is a prospect that can shoot up the rankings if his game clicks at the upper levels.

San Diego Padres - Tyson Neighbors, RHP, A+, Org rank: #15

A 22-year-old reliever, Neighbors was drafted in the fourth round of last year's draft out of Kansas State as the top-ranked bullpen arm. He has certainly held on to that title, as he has saved five games for High-A Fort Wayne, allowing just three earned runs across 21 and 2/3 innings thus far. It's your typical reliever profile - he consistently pumps upper-90s fastballs through the top of the zone to pair with a wipeout slider. The fact that he'll likely never be a starter puts a cap on how valuable he can be long-term. However, this is a pitcher that can advance through the minors fast and produce at the big league level soon.

San Francisco Giants - Argenis Cayama, RHP, CPX, Org rank: N/A

After signing with the Giants in 2024 out of Venezuela at the age of 17, Cayama is already looking like he can soon be one of San Francisco's top pitching prospects. He's ahead of schedule, pitching in the Arizona Complex League at 18 years old after spending 2024 in the DSL. In fact, he was named the ACL Pitcher of the Month for the month of May. In 24 and 2/3 innings thus far, Cayama has only given up three earned runs while striking out 33.7% of the batters he has faced. He has shown advanced control of the strike zone for his age as well, yielding just an 8.2% walk rate. His arsenal will need further development, but his physical tools alone make him an exciting prospect to keep eyes on.

Seattle Mariners - Chia-Shi Shen, RHP, CPX, Org rank: #30

Shen is a 21-year-old righty who signed with the Mariners just last summer. In his professional debut stateside, he is already looking like a pitcher that might be able to have a quick ascension through a system that churns out pitching prospects. He has only given up two earned runs in his 19 innings of work thus far, in large part due to his ability to limit walks which is something that happens to be very rare in the Complex League. His 2.9% walk rate is the best in Seattle's system among pitchers with at least ten innings of work while he has also struck out 30.4% of the batters he has faced. There's a lot of physical projection and present athleticism for Shen along with a mid-90s fastball and good feel for a changeup, all of which make him a pitcher to keep eyes on.

St. Louis Cardinals - Andre Granillo, RHP, AAA, Org rank: N/A

A 14th-round pick in the 2021 draft, Andre Granillo entered the Cardinals system as a reliever, and although he has taken a lot of time to advance through the farm, he appears to really be coming into his own as a potential high-leverage arm. He made his Triple-A debut in the second half of 2024, where he struggled, but it has been a different story this year. In 28 and 2/3 innings across 17 appearances, Granillo has improved his strikeout rate by 12% (39.8) and has cut his walk rate by more than half (7.1). He appears to be big-league ready and may be coming out of the bullpen in St. Louis very soon.

Tampa Bay Rays - TJ Nichols, RHP, A+, Org rank: N/A

A sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Arizona, the 22-year-old right hander has caught some steam after a solid professional debut in 2024. Nichols had himself a nice season at Low-A Charleston a year ago, posting a 2.90 ERA across 71 and 1/3 innings. At High-A Bowling Green this year, he has turned it up a notch, increasing his strikeout rate by ten percent (32.5) while decreasing his walk rate (5.8). The pitch mix is limited to a mid-90s fastball and a slider, along with a changeup that needs polish, so there is a cap on his ceiling as a starter, but he has still made some tangible improvements worthy of following.

Texas Rangers - David Davalillo, RHP, A+, Org rank: #29

Despite continuing to put up some of the best numbers in the minors, the 22-year-old David Davalillo is still somehow steering clear of national recognition. His 1.88 ERA across Low-A Hickory and High-A Hub City last year led all qualified full season Minor League pitchers. It's not a flashy pitch mix, as his only offering that grades out as above-average is his splitter, but he's still finding ways to dominate hitters through his elite command and ability to mix his pitches well. He's once again looking like the best pitcher in the Rangers system, as he owns a 1.09 ERA and a 30.3 K-BB% across 49 and 1/3 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays - RJ Schreck, OF, AAA, Org rank: #18

The 24-year-old outfielder was a late bloomer, joining the professional ranks after his fifth collegiate season as a ninth-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Mariners. Fortunately for Schreck, he's made up for the lost time and is raking at Triple-A Buffalo. He was traded over to the Blue Jays in the middle of 2024 while he was in Double-A, and proceeded to post a 153 wRC+ for Double-A New Hampshire. Thus far in 2025, he's on a career pace and is tied for the Blue Jays' minor league lead in home runs with ten. His defensive versatility in the outfield gives him a path to the big leagues, while his advanced plate approach from the left side can help him stick around.

Washington Nationals - Jose Feliz, RHP, CPX, Org rank: N/A

The 19-year-old right hander out of the Dominican Republic joined the Nationals as a part of the 2023 international signing class. His professional debut has gotten off to a stellar start, as he posted a sub-3.00 ERA, sub-1.00 WHIP, and a sub-.200 batting average against at his stop in the Dominican Summer League last year and at the Florida Complex League here in 2025. Feliz's success comes from his above-average command and feel for his secondary offerings, which lays a solid foundation for the Nationals as he grows into his 6'1" frame and adds more velocity.