The Cubs prospect raking in spring training who will make fans forget Cody Bellinger

The Chicago Cubs had a proactive offseason this winter, highlighted by their effective swap of Kyle Tucker for Cody Bellinger in right field.

Other than that trade for Tucker — which cost them starting third baseman Isaac Paredes — only top prospect Matt Shaw (third base) is expected to be a new addition to the starting lineup in 2025. The Cubs will return everyone else from an offense that finished 12th in runs scored last season (736).

The team did completely turn over its bench this offseason as the front office looked to improve its depth at key positions after suffering numerous injuries last year. Peculiarly, they don't have any additional outfielders on the bench (besides designated hitter Seiya Suzuki) after cutting former top prospect Alexander Canario.

However, one of the team's current top prospects is making a lot of noise the early going of spring training this year. Though it'd have to come at the expense of one of Jon Berti, Gage Workman, or Vidal Brujan (all offseason acquisitions), Kevin Alcántara may be playing himself onto the Cubs' Opening Day roster.

Kevin Alcántara is raking in spring training

Alcántara, the No. 90 overall prospect on MLB.com's prospect rankings, made his MLB debut at the end of last season. He notched just one hit in 10 at-bats, but his star is only shining brighter after a long offseason of work.

Through February 25, Alcántara has drawn 11 at-bats in spring training, and he's notched hits in six of them. He's got four runs, four RBIs, and one stolen base to go along with a robust 1.272 OPS.

Kevin Alcántara laces an RBI double to the base of the wall 🐆 pic.twitter.com/dYWqYLclb0 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 24, 2025

Now, obviously, small sample size caveats apply in droves here, as do the normal "spring training numbers can't be trusted" reminders. Alcántara isn't facing the best pitchers the world has to offer, and his early spring success may just be a case of a very talented player being more ramped up than his opponents in the earliest part of the schedule.

Still, his success is notable, especially given the current roster situation on the North Side.

Already on the 40-man roster, the center fielder can capably play all three outfield positions, though his long-term home in Chicago is likely in right field while flanking all-universe defender Pete Crow-Armstrong. His (and Owen Caissie's) presence may well be the reason why the Cubs' front office has been reluctant to this point to hand Tucker a market-setting extension.

Alcántara is an athletic, 6’6” 22-year-old with true five-tool potential. In 111 games across Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa in 2024, he slashed .278/.353/.428 with 14 home runs and 14 stolen bases. His 29.2% strikeout rate is concerning, but someone with his long levers and lanky frame is always going to be prone to strikeouts.

Barring another move by the front office, Alcántara is the next man up in the outfield should one of the starters get hurt. Suzuki can fill in in the corners, but Crow-Armstrong has no true backup on the 40-man except Alcántara. Early 2025 will likely see him split time between the big leagues and Triple-A, but if his spring stats are anything to go by, his breakout could be coming as soon as this year.

More Prospects and MLB News: