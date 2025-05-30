The Orioles have a slugger who will be the most sought-after bat at the trade deadline

Without question, the Baltimore Orioles have been the most disappointing team in MLB in 2025. After beginning the year as one of the favorites to win the American League East, they've massively underperformed.

A third of the way through the season, the Orioles are 19-36 and are in the basement of the AL East. They're currently 16 games out of first, and 10.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot.

Due to this underperformance, many believe that the Orioles will be sellers at this year's trade deadline. Now, they're not going to tear the roster down and trade talented core players like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. However, they will look to move pending free agents and guys who don't fit the long-term future of the organization.

The most likely canadiate to be move is Ryan O'Hearn. He's set to be a free agent at the end of this season and has been one of the best hitters in the Orioles lineup this season. It's very likely he'll be the best avaviable bat come the trade deadline.

Why Orioles slugger Ryan O'Hearn will be a popular MLB trade target

Through 46 games, O'Hearn has been one of the lone bright spots on the Orioles. He has a slash line of .338/.427/.550, with nine home runs, 21 RBIs, an OPS+ of 183, and a wRC+ of 184. He lead the Orioles in hits, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and WAR.

Since being traded to the Orioles from the Royals for cash considerations, O'Hearn has been a mainstay in the Orioles' lineup, especially after the MLB changed the rule regarding the shift. Over his three years in Baltimore, he has slashed .286/.346/.467 with 38 home runs, 140 RBIs, an OPS+ of 132, and a wRC+ of 140.

While he's always been a productive hitter, his numbers this season have seen a massive spike. A significant reason for this has been a jump in contact quality. His hard hit percentage this season is 50.8%, a 10.7% bump from last season. It's also in the 87th percentile among MLB players. He's also hitting his optimal launch angle 40.8% of the time this season, which is in the 91st percentile. It's also an increase from last season by 5.8%.

His bat is not the only reason why teams will be in a bidding war for O'Hearn. He's also a versatile defender. O'Hearn has the ability to play both corner outfield spots, as well as first base. He's been an average defender at each of those positions, which is more than valuable enough given his prolific bat.

There are several teams that should be interested in O'Hearn's services, though team that he fits best with is the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are 31-25 and are three games back of the Dodgers for first place in the National League West. They're also only a game back of the Cardinals for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

Corner outfielders Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski have been above average bats, but first baseman Lamont Wade Jr. is rocking a 60 wRC+. Manager Bob Melvin would surely find a place for O'Hearn in the lineup.

Regardless of which team O'Hearn ends up with, he will be one of the most impactful pieces from this year's deadline.

Read More MLB: