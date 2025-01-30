The Seattle Mariners are baseball's most confusing team

Just last season, the Seattle Mariners deployed a rotation of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, Goerge Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo. Every single one of them pitched to a sub-4.00 ERA and earned at least 2.3 fWAR.

Yet, the team didn't even reach the playoffs, falling short of the last wild card spot by one game. That was wholly due to an offense than ranked 21st in runs scored (676), 29th in batting average (.224), and last in strikeouts (1625).

In 2025, the team is set to return that entire starting rotation, despite constant rumors swirling around each of their top starters. There's an obvious path forward, but until the team makes the move to add an impact bat to the lineup, they'll continue to exist on the playoff periphery.

The Seattle Mariners are pretenders with an offensive offense

Thus far, 37-year-old utility man Donovan Solano has been the only impact addition to the team's lineup this offseason. He posted a 118 wRC+ last season, but his career mark of 99 is more telling of his likely contributions in 2025.

As of now, there are three above-average, everyday contributors in this offense. Center fielder Julio Rodriguez (116 wRC+ in 2024), catcher Cal Raleigh (117 wRC+), and left fielder Randy Arozarena (114 wRC+) will form the heart of the lineup in 2025 for the Mariners, barring any late-offseason additions.

Luke Raley (129 wRC+) is a very good hitter, but he's purely a left-handed platoon bat against opposing righties. Victor Robles went bananas once he joined Seattle at mid-season last year (141 wRC+), but that was carried by a .388 BABIP and comes with the baggage of his career 81 wRC+.

Beyond them, the lineup is just littered with question marks and black holes. It sort of boggles the mind that the team hasn't dealt from its loaded starting rotation, especially with someone like former top prospect Emerson Hancock waiting in the wings.

The Mariners full rotation are all in the Top 20 in odds to win the AL Cy Young.



Who do you think is the best bet?



- Logan Gilbert - +1600 (6th)

- George Kirby - +2000 (10th)

- Luis Castillo - +2500 (14th)

- Bryce Miller - +3500 (18th)

- Bryan Woo - +3500 (19th) https://t.co/h3iQtnJDg9 — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONTap) January 22, 2025

There is never a surplus of good starting pitching in baseball, and the prices for starters this winter should have the Mariners chomping at the bit to sell one of their elite rotation arms.

Surely the Red Sox would be happy to trade Triston Casas and more for a partner in crime for Garrett Crochet. The Cubs and Mariners were reportedly discussing deals involving Nico Hoerner earlier this offseason. The Orioles still need a replacement after Corbin Burnes ditched them for the desert. The Mets are threatening to waste Juan Soto's prime with a below-average rotation.

Outside of the Dodgers, there isn't a team hoping to contend next season that doesn't need another starter. The Mariners are in such a strong position relative to what is clearly a pitcher's market, and yet they continue to wait for a "perfect" deal, when a "good" one would suffice.

Seattle simply can't go into the 2025 season with their current lineup. They missed the playoffs last year because of an anemic offense, and the same fate likely awaits them this year if they don't do something to fix it.

More From Around The MLB: