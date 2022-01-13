Three tanking MLB teams that can crash the playoffs with one free agent signing

2. Miami Marlins

The Marlins front office has a lot of work ahead of them after the team finished last in the NL East and lost 100 games after making the Wild Card round in 2023. Their offense ranked 14th in batting average (.244) but could not score runs, ranking 27th with 3.93 runs per game.



Pitching was a significant problem in the 2024 season. The starters ranked 29th with a 5.24 ERA, and the bullpen ranked 22nd (4.15). The Marlins have the second-most Competitive Balance Tax space, just behind the Athletics, but they'll also struggle to get premier free agents as a low-budget team with yet another new manager.



The starting rotation expects to have their top two pitchers, Sandy Alcantara and Jesus Luzardo, back after an injury-plagued 2024 season. That will give the starting rotation a boost. Like the Athletics, the Marlins could benefit from signing a third baseman, but they have in-house options, such as Connor Norby or utility player Otto Lopez.

Looking through some options outside of Estevez & or Hoff



I’d take a look at Jose Leclerc



66.2 IP, 56 H, 4.32 ERA, 3.48 FIP, 32 BB,

89 K



Better not as a closer:



9th: 9.2 IP - 9.37 ERA, 7.49 FIP



Any other inn: 56.2 IP - 3.49 ERA, 2.71 FIP



pic.twitter.com/5AqfatbxPw — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) November 9, 2024



Jose Leclerc is a relief pitcher who could help tremendously in the late innings. He has pitched for the Texas Rangers for the last eight seasons, and was a key cog in their march to the 2023 World Series. He had a down year in 2024 with a 4.32 ERA and a 2.40 strikeout-walk ratio, but he achieved a 2.83 and 2.68 ERA in his 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively.



In 2024, Leclerc ranked in the 96th percentile in whiff percentage. His stuff remains elite, and a down year won't scare off keen-eyed teams. He also has experience as a closer, so he could benefit the Marlins in that role after the team shipped off Tanner Scott and company at the 2024 trade deadline.