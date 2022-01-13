Three teams who face the most pressure at the 2024 Winter Meetings

Seattle Mariners

Aug 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander talk to the media prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Mariners were on an upward trajectory coming out of the 2022 season. They reached the ALDS and lost all three games by just one run. However, in the two seasons since, they've finished just 2.0 and 3.5 games back of an AL West division title, missing the playoffs both times.

2024 was especially disappointing, as the offense really struggled. They fired manager Scott Servais after a disappointing 64-64 start but showed some promise late with interim manager Dan Wilson, finishing the season 21-13. It will be interesting to see what Wilson can do with a full year to lead the team.

The biggest need for the Mariners is to fill holes in their starting lineup. At a minimum, they'll have to replace three-fourths of their infield with vacancies at first, second, and third base. They have a tight budget, with a projected 2025 payroll of $146 million already via Roster Resource, which is higher than the $144 million mark they registered in 2024. Thus, most of their acquisitions will likely have to come through the trade market.

The players the Mariners have been linked to in trade talks include Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, and Alec Bohm.Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday that Seattle is focusing more of their efforts on the corner infield market, with prospects Cole Young and Ryan Bliss as internal candidates at second base in 2025.

The one area where Seattle has a surplus is young, controllable starting pitching. They could afford to part with any of their young starters and still competently field a starting five. That will have to be their main trade chip to acquire a bat in a trade. One thing that's for sure is the Mariners will execute some kind of deal, with "Trader Jerry" calling the shots.

